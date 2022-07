Tuesday the Collier County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will discuss and make decisions on a new process for NIMs (Neighborhood Information Meetings). These meetings have served as the first opportunity and in most instances the first line of defense community members, HOAs and individuals have against rampant and overreaching re-zoning and development. They serve as an opportunity for people to listen to a developer’s proposal and make their concerns known before the more formal votes made by the Planning Commissioners and the BCC.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO