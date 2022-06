The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a bigger budget to hire and increase the pay of the deputies it says it needs to patrol a growing community. Housing costs and inflation are a few of the reasons CCSO says it needs a $4 million budget increase for deputy salaries and benefits in order to retain deputies who want to live and work in the county, as well as to recruit new deputies. Collier County neighbors tell WINK News they are concerned to hear that local law enforcement can’t afford to live in the county where they work.

