Lauren Boebert Says God 'Anointed' Trump To Run for President
The anti-abortion congresswoman suggested God planned for the former president to appoint three justices to overturn Roe v....www.newsweek.com
The anti-abortion congresswoman suggested God planned for the former president to appoint three justices to overturn Roe v....www.newsweek.com
yeah cuz God really likes the fact that Trump tries to destroy anybody who says anything against them.. you know because the Bible says destroy Thy Neighbor
Lauren Boebert announces her raging ignorance everytime she opens her mouth. Her adoration for Trump is that he has access to money. His has not been a very Godly life and it's doubtful that God has anointed anyone in politics lately.BTW: Per Kesus Christ Himself- "It is harder for a wealthy man to enter heaven than for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle." (The "needles' eye" was a gate into Jerusalem that was for pedestrians only.)
Did God introduce him to Stormy Daniels and tell him to start a scam University?
Comments / 183