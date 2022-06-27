ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basalt, CO

Lauren Boebert Says God 'Anointed' Trump To Run for President

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The anti-abortion congresswoman suggested God planned for the former president to appoint three justices to overturn Roe v....

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 183

Joseph Mastromarino
2d ago

yeah cuz God really likes the fact that Trump tries to destroy anybody who says anything against them.. you know because the Bible says destroy Thy Neighbor

Reply(19)
65
Karen Mahoney
1d ago

Lauren Boebert announces her raging ignorance everytime she opens her mouth. Her adoration for Trump is that he has access to money. His has not been a very Godly life and it's doubtful that God has anointed anyone in politics lately.BTW: Per Kesus Christ Himself- "It is harder for a wealthy man to enter heaven than for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle." (The "needles' eye" was a gate into Jerusalem that was for pedestrians only.)

Reply(1)
33
Pascal de Boom
2d ago

Did God introduce him to Stormy Daniels and tell him to start a scam University?

Reply(10)
113
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Basalt, CO
Basalt, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Eric Metaxas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Supreme Court
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she did not ask for pardon over Jan 6: ‘Gossip and lies’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the January 6 select committee probing last year’s Capitol insurrection and accused it spreading “gossip and lies”.On Thursday, the select committee hearing revealed representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among Republican congressmen who asked former president Donald Trump to protect them from future prosecutions by granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January last year.Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, was asked if Ms Greene contacted her about a pardon.Ms Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
879M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy