Trigger laws bannning abortion have been temporarily blocked by judges Louisiana and Utah.Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on Monday against the state from enforcing its abortion ban, prompting the procedure to once again be conducted in the state. Judge Giarrusso granted the request from plaintiffs Hope Medical Group For Women and Medical Students for Choice.The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday after it had provided the constitutional right to an abortion for almost five decades. Over a dozen states had put in place so-called trigger laws to take effect...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO