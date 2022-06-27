ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tokyo warned of possible power crunch as Japan endures heat wave

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxurk_0gN7uOlu00

Residents of Tokyo are sweating it out as the Japanese government warns of possible power shortages and urges greater efforts to conserve energy while the country endures unseasonably hot temperatures .

Weather officials announced the earliest end to the annual summer rainy season since the Japan Meteorological Agency began keeping records in 1951. The rains usually temper the summer heat, often well into July.

The sultry temperatures would be considered mild compared with those in some South and Southeast Asian countries. But they are adding to worries over power shortages over the summer. Some coal-fired plants serving the region were taken offline for repairs after a strong earthquake in mid-March. The government had also warned of potential problems in late March, though no outages ended up occurring.

The economy and industry ministry urged people living in the region served by the Tokyo Electric Power Co. to conserve power in the afternoons, especially when demand peaks at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kaname Ogawa, director of electricity-supply policy at the ministry, said electricity demand Monday was bigger than expected because the temperature exceeded Sunday’s forecast. A similar warning was issued for Tuesday.

“We are struck by unusual heat for the season,” Ogawa said. “Please cooperate and save as much power as possible.”

Ogawa said people should use air-conditioning appropriately and take precautions against heat stroke .

Heat stroke is a big concern since many older Japanese tend to avoid using air-conditioning, partly out of habit and partly to avoid running up big electricity bills. Older Japanese homes also tend to lack insulation and are stifling hot in the summer and very cold in the winter.

Tokyo Electric Power said it was expecting contributions from the Tohoku Electric Power Co., which serves Japan's northern prefectures, to help ease the crunch.

The Japanese archipelago has seen record high temperatures for June in some areas. In Isezaki, north of Tokyo, the temperature rose to 104.4 degrees on Saturday, the highest ever for June. The temperature in downtown Tokyo rose to nearly 95 degrees Monday, higher than the forecast Sunday of 93 degrees.

With humidity at about 44%, temperatures felt even warmer.

Hot air is coming from a powerful high atmospheric pressure system stalled over the Pacific Ocean, so high temperatures are expected through early July, the meteorological agency said.

More than 250 people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo over the weekend for treatment of heat stroke, according to the Mainichi newspaper.

The power supply is relatively tight after Japan idled most of its nuclear reactors after 2011 meltdowns in Fukushima. It also has been closing down old coal plants to meet promises to reduce carbon emissions .

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has been pushing to restart more nuclear reactors that have passed upgraded safety standards.

Japan also faces a potential shortage of fossil fuel imports amid sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From Russia becoming China’s biggest oil supplier to the world’s largest freshwater fish in Cambodia – Here’s your June 21 news briefing

The Ukraine and Russia war is entering its fourth month, and while the West piles on sanctions against Russia, isolating its economy and deepening its ties with Ukraine, nations like India and China have snapped up the heavily discounted and “canceled” Russian oil. According to customs data, in May, China’s imports from Russia surged 80% year on year to US$10.27 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World’s deepest shipwreck discovered 7,000m down on sea floor off Philippines

A US Navy destroyer that sunk during World War II has been discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world’s deepest shipwreck ever located.An exploration team from the Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expedition found the wreck during a series of dives over eight days this month. The team was looking for two ships that had sunk during Second World War battles.Divers found the shipwreck of the USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B Roberts (DE-413), also known as the Sammy B, at a depth of around 6,895 metres in the Philippines Sea...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Tokyo#Power Plants#Earthquake#Japanese#Southeast Asian
wrestlinginc.com

Japan Passes New Law Inspired By Tragic Death Of Hana Kimura

It has been just over two years since Hana Kimura took her own life. Kimura had been receiving racist abuse from online fans of the reality show Terrace House, on which she was a contestant. The government of Japan has taken a step towards possibly curbing such insults in the future.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
US News and World Report

U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom Form Pacific Group

(Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom launched an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations, the White House said on Friday. The Biden administration has vowed to commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific as China seeks to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Millionaire cycling tycoon sues neighbours over Japanese knotweed which he claims is infesting his £1.6million London home

A millionaire cycling tycoon and his partner are suing their neighbours for £250,000 over Japanese knotweed which they say has infested the foundations of their £1.6m house. Christopher Clarke, boss of a bike tours business and director of a cycling charity, claims the knotweed has infested a patch of ground beside his detached home in affluent Kensal Green, north west London.
ECONOMY
WEKU

Biden announced a $600 billion global infrastructure program to counter China's clout

President Biden announced on Sunday that the U.S. will mobilize $200 billion dollars of investment in global infrastructure projects in the next five years, as part of an effort by the world's leading democratic economies to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. The overall investment, including G7 partners and private capital, aims to hit $600 billion over the next five years.
POTUS
natureworldnews.com

Japan’s Government Asks 37 Million Locals to Switch Off Their Lights and Use Less Electricity Less, Here’s Why

Extreme weather in Japan has urged the Japanese government to go the extra mile in saving energy amidst heatwave. 37 million locals were asked to switch off lights for three hours a day while "properly using air conditioning and hydrating during hot hours" to reduce use of electricity, the Independent reported, as temperatures reach new highs in the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Japan roasts under worst heatwave since 1875

Japan is reeling for the fourth successive day under an intense heatwave said to be the worst one the country has faced in 150 years with temperatures topping 35C in Tokyo for days on end.The country, which saw temperatures reach a high of 37C in the capital on Wednesday, is suffering the worst June heatwave since records began in 1875, Reuters reported.Local reports cited the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as saying that the mercury is not expected to drop below 34C in the capital until Sunday.The agency predicted a temperature of 36C on Thursday and 35C on Friday.High temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
334K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy