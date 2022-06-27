ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Advocates point to policy action in the face of rising energy costs

By Amanda Gokee
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mR9K_0gN7uM0S00

With energy costs soaring, clean energy and ratepayer advocates consider the policies the state could pursue to keep costs down in the future. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)

Electric rates for two of the state’s largest utilities are set to double, driven by the high cost of natural gas.

Both would be around 22 cents per kilowatt hour – about a 50 percent increase in electric bills for a typical household that would pay around 70 extra dollars per month. Liberty’s proposal was approved by the Public Utilities Commission last week, and the regulatory body is expected to approve Eversource’s soon.

It’s the most significant increase in almost three decades, Consumer Advocate Don Kreis said. And it’s been met with a flurry of political finger-pointing.

The state isn’t in a position to lower the cost of natural gas, but ratepayer and clean energy advocates say there are policies that could keep costs down. And there are steps individuals can take to manage energy costs at home.

The region depends on natural gas for both heating and powering homes, and some energy experts say New England’s energy mix puts the region in a particularly costly position, when natural gas is expensive and not readily available.

Republicans, including Gov. Chris Sununu, have blamed Democrats in Washington for trying to transition away from fossil fuels too fast. They argue that has driven up the price of natural gas, discouraging fossil fuel companies from increasing production and investing in new pipelines.

Democrats, in turn, have blamed Republicans for blocking renewable energy projects that would diversify New Hampshire’s fuel supply and, they say, provide lower cost alternatives.

Last week, Sununu announced a $60 million program to send one-time payments of $100 to ratepayers to blunt the impact of the rate increase.

How did this happen?

When there’s not enough pipeline gas to meet demand, the region supplements with more costly liquefied natural gas.

“We are using a more expensive fuel for generation than most other regions of the country,” said Chris Skoglund, the director of energy transition at Clean Energy New Hampshire. “That means that we are uniquely exposed to a global market and global prices,” he said.

At times, nearly half of New England’s energy generation comes from natural gas. The region started expanding its gas generators in the early 2000s, during the fracking boom, when natural gas was a cheap source of energy.

“As the price went down, there was a general thought that that would keep electricity prices lower in the unregulated market,” Skoglund said.

But for now those lower prices have evaporated. In the early 2000s, natural gas cost on average around $3.50 per unit . As recently as 2020, it cost only around $2. But in 2022, it reached a high of $9.44, with some projections saying it could hit $30.

“We have been lulled into complacency as a state and a region over the last decade or so by historically low prices for natural gas,” Kreis said.

That’s changed. COVID-19 has impacted global supply chains and continues to drive up prices. Sanctions against Russia that followed its invasion of Ukraine are doing the same, as the U.S. exports more of its supply.

“The worldwide demand for what we can produce here in the United States is accounting, I think, for the increases that we’re living with,” Kreis said.

Skoglund said the price of natural gas is unlikely to come down any time soon because even if the war ends, sanctions against Russia may remain.

“A significant amount of this price fight has nothing to do with U.S. policy or even New England energy and climate policy,” he said. “It’s just really poor timing, as we are in the middle of the energy transition and do not have adequate renewable and flexible demand renewable generation to be able to avoid these price spikes.”

Policy to bring down prices

Some advocates hope the extreme rates could spur the state to action.

“There’s a whole pile of things we could do,” Kreis said. That could include charging batteries overnight when electricity is cheap and using less energy during the daytime when it’s expensive; implementing cheaper rates for electricity at night to spread out demand for energy; and doubling or tripling down on energy efficiency efforts.

But, he warned, “there’s no magic bullet.”

The state could consider changing how public utilities buy energy. Right now, they go to the market twice a year. “Essentially they choose the lowest bidder and sign a contract that lasts for six months and that’s all they do,” Kreis said.

Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said its electric rates in Massachusetts and Connecticut are lower than New Hampshire because it went to market a month earlier in those states.

“It’s not like we are just able to decide in a vacuum, today we are going to propose a higher cost in New Hampshire than in Massachusetts,” Hinkle said. “This is the best price offered on current market conditions. The difference in price is the difference in those market conditions.”

If the market is high when they’re buying, that expense is passed along to ratepayers. But there are other models by which utilities purchase energy – like the one used by the New Hampshire Electric Co-op, which is member-owned, not investor owned.

“The co-op is much more active in the wholesale market, all the time trying to get good deals for its members,” Kreis said.

That paid off for its members last year, when Unitil’s rates increased 60 percent (also driven by the high cost of natural gas), and the co-op’s increase was just 17 percent.

Community Power

Community power projects, where cities and towns buy their own power, would take a similar approach – one they argue would help keep electric prices down for customers. But they can’t move forward until the rules that will govern these projects are approved by the utilities commission.

Proponents say community power would allow participants to secure competitive prices for electricity and give them greater flexibility if a town or city wants to prioritize renewable energy.

“The rate shock we’re seeing coming from the regulated utilities right now is some of the most intense rate shock we’ve seen perhaps ever. And community power is absolutely a way to better control costs and better manage costs for customers,” said Henry Herndon, an energy consultant who is affiliated with the Community Power Coalition, a group of 19 communities throughout the state pursuing this option.

Herndon said the coalition procures a diverse portfolio or power contracts, and has the flexibility to buy when market conditions are favorable. That translates into lower prices for customers, he said.

“It just so happens that Eversource and Liberty are required to go to market at the absolute peak right now, and that’s why we’re seeing this rate shock,” he said.

But community power programs can’t start operating until the utilities commission finishes writing the rules governing the process. It is is scheduled to propose those rules July 5. They would then need approval from the state Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules. A final draft could be ready by August, and the commission could start approving plans as early as late this summer.

The utilities commission recently rejected a community power plan proposed by Keene, indicating it will not approve plans until the rules are finalized. That means it wouldn’t be until April or May of 2023 that programs could launch.

“That’s probably the earliest we can see customers get rate relief through community power,” Herndon said.

What to do at home

Advocates are also encouraging residents to take matters into their own hands immediately by checking if they can purchase energy for less than the rate offered by utilities. People aren’t required to purchase electricity from the utility that serves them. Instead, they can look at third-party competitors that may offer less expensive rates.

This advice comes with a caveat: read the fine print carefully. These suppliers may lock customers into longer-term contracts, a risk if the utility price goes back down.

The utilities commission has an online tool to help people shop for electric rates, as well as a list of energy suppliers . Contact your utility if you would like to switch to a competitive supplier.

Skoglund advises people to conserve energy as much as they can. Using less electricity is the easiest way to save money on your monthly bill. Turn the lights off when you leave the room. Turn the thermostat up in the summer or down in the winter when you leave the house.

Energy efficiency measures, like air sealing a house, can also help to save money.

Skoglund said he puts plastic over the windows of his family’s home to create an additional air barrier, a measure that he estimates could save between 20 and 30 percent on the winter heating bill.

It doesn’t look pretty, he said, but it saves money.

The post Advocates point to policy action in the face of rising energy costs appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

While awaiting guidance on state’s $100 million housing fund, developers ponder the pitfalls

When affordable housing developer NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire embarked on its latest project – an affordable housing development in Nashua – it should have been familiar territory.  The development is slated to hold 45 one- to two-bedroom units. Just three years ago, NeighborWorks, a nonprofit based in Manchester, completed a similar project in Merrimack: 45 […] The post While awaiting guidance on state’s $100 million housing fund, developers ponder the pitfalls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCAX

Advocates react after Sununu’s recent veto involving landfills

DALTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Environmentalists and some lawmakers in New Hampshire are fuming at a recent veto by Gov. Chris Sununu involving landfills. The bill was a result of a controversial landfill proposal in Dalton next to a state park. The bill would have required a scientist to issue a site-specific buffer zone between all future landfills and nearby waterways.
DALTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
NHPR

New law will require New Hampshire towns, cities to report cybersecurity attacks

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire will soon have a better idea of the cybersecurity threats facing its municipalities and the state, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law to mandate immediate reporting by all municipalities of cyber security attacks.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire utility rates to double in August

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters had the air conditioners running Sunday to keep cool, but they might be rethinking about cranking the AC in August. The Office of the Consumer Advocate said utility bills will likely rise about 50% in the Granite State based on recent rate changes filed with the public utilities commission.
WMUR.com

Republican challenger Acciard says Sununu attacks own voters

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A Republican challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu says he believes the governor has strayed too far from conservative principles. Candidate Julian Acciard's background and path to Republican politics are unique. "After deploying to Iraq and back, I ended up being medically retired, and I ended up...
LONDONDERRY, NH
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire governor vetoes bill to restrict landfills

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a proposal seeking to tighten environmental rules for new landfills, arguing that the plan would drive up the New Hampshire's solid waste costs. The proposal, which was approved by the state Legislature with bipartisan support, called for setting a buffer...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
nhbr.com

Claremont attorneys once again sue New Hampshire over school funding

Attorneys who prevailed in the foundational Claremont school-funding cases in the 1990s, when the NH Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the state’s method of funding education was unconstitutional, have returned to court to persuade the justices to reaffirm and enforce the court’s decision by ordering the state to rescind and replace its unconstitutional system of financing public schools.
CLAREMONT, NH
VTDigger

Taxed out: I have paid in enough

I am a second-generation Vermonter who is going to turn 65 in July. I have lived in Vermont my whole life except for three years in the military after graduating high school. The cost of living/taxes in Vermont has gotten way out of hand and I think it is high time that residents who have lived here their whole lives and transplants should be exempt from Social Security taxes once one reaches full retirement age.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire liquor stores limit hours amid workforce crunch

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is temporarily adjusting store hours at some locations because of staffing shortages. The commission said hours have been modified at some stores to cater to the largest concentration of shoppers while keeping all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet stores open.
ECONOMY
starvedrock.media

New Hampshire governor signs law restricting federal gun control

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire law enforcement officials will be barred from enforcing federal firearms statutes and rules under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, which comes in response to concerns about tightening gun control laws. The new law, which comes as a victory...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Electric Power#Energy Companies#Consumer Advocate#Republicans#Democrats
laconiadailysun.com

June 29 is NASWA Day in New Hampshire

LACONIA — The NASWA Day annual celebration is a favorite for generations of guests, established in 2010 by former governor John Lynch on June 29 in New Hampshire to mark The NASWA Resort’s 75th anniversary. Founded in 1935, The NASWA Resort is still known 87 years later for its colorful cottages located on the beach along Paugus Bay of Lake Winnipesaukee.
POLITICS
WCVB

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts' stance on abortion could bring corporations into state

BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainebiz.biz

Hammond Lumber expands beyond Maine with first out-of-state acquisition

One of Maine’s largest lumber retailers, Hammond Lumber Co., has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence outside the state for the first time with the acquisition of a building supplies company in Rochester, N.H. Hammond said Wednesday it has purchased Brock’s Building Materials, a family-owned company established in 1961 and that...
ROCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WCAX

Dozens of cultivators ready for Vermont’s retail marijuana market

SOUTH STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Legal pot purchases in Vermont are just three months away and the state is busy handing out cannabis cultivation licenses to the people who will supply that product. Dozens of indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation licenses have now been issued with more applicants being approved...
STRAFFORD, VT
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire's battle with unemployment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire was already struggling with unemployment before the pandemic, so what factors are worsening the problem?. Fred Kocher is joined by Brian Gottlob, director of the New Hampshire Economic Labor and Market Information Bureau at the Department Employment Security, to discuss the fueling New Hampshire's issues with unemployment.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
859
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy