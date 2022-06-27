ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Does hardening schools make students safer?

By Elizabeth K. Anthony
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRrmA_0gN7uHap00

In this photo from 2016, students pass through a security checkpoint at William Hackett Middle School in Albany, N.Y., with guards, bag inspections, and a metal detector. (AP Photo | Mike Groll)

The first real possibility for federal firearms legislation in decades has been sketched out by a bipartisan group of senators.

It comes in the wake of the May 23 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas , in which an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers before himself being killed in a gunfire exchange with police.

Perhaps inspired by concerns that the shooter entered the school through a door whose lock malfunctioned , and faced few other barriers or restrictions during his attack, the bipartisan proposal would boost both physical security measures and the number of mental health workers in schools. It could come on top of $1 billion in proposed funding to hire more school counselors, nurses, social workers, and school psychologists .

Another approach popular among some politicians to increase school safety is so-called school hardening . Hardening encompasses a wide range of physical defenses , such as surveillance cameras, metal detectors, door-locking systems, arming teachers, and even armed guards. In the weeks following the Uvalde shooting, support for arming teachers and employing police officers in schools has been renewed by leaders from both political parties.

The Uvalde shooting, like every school shooting, raises questions and concerns for parents and community members about how schools might be able to deter a prospective shooter from attacking. Sadly, my research and the research of others finds that there is no way that schools can become so secure as to prevent gun violence.

Addressing the threats

As a professor researching school safety and child trauma, I study how environments help or hinder healthy growth and development. School is an important environment to consider since kids spend more than six hours at school each day with their peers and teachers.

Researchers like me use the term school climate to describe the attitudes, beliefs, values, and expectations that hold together school life , and the extent to which members of the community endorse them. While physical security features affect students’ perceptions of school safety, school climate and the actions of teachers and staff also factor into feelings of safety.

School security is big business

School security has become a major industry in the United States. Each year, more than $2.7 billion is spent on hardening schools.

But there is currently no conclusive evidence that any of these measures prevent school shootings. In some cases, attackers have shot out windows to enter the building or triggered fire alarms to cause the school’s occupants to exit. Schools’ attempts to make students safer don’t actually do that , and cost schools money that could help increase staff and better equip classrooms for learning.

Even inexpensive fixes that safety professionals consider best practices , like locking exterior doors, are of limited effectiveness . Door-locking policies are not always enforced. Or, as in the Uvalde shooting, the equipment meant to keep doors locked malfunctioned . All this spending and activity may give students and teachers a false sense of security .

Missed opportunities

School administrators feel pressure to make quick decisions about security, often based on limited or poor information .

When they buy equipment, administrators may fall prey to the idea that the systems are taking care of things, so the people don’t need to prepare .

In addition, enforcing police officers, metal detectors and other punitive measures at schools can increase school violence for historically marginalized students , spur higher rates of disciplinary action against students and reduce the availability of extracurricular activities .

In addition to not being effective in reducing gun violence, an overreliance on surveillance strategies may make students feel less safe at school. The presence of metal detectors has complicated effects and contradictory research findings. For example, metal detectors may increase students’ feelings of fear and may also violate privacy. At the same time, they may reduce the number of weapons brought on campus.

Another complicated response is lockdown drills. While some research suggests they can be effective at preventing school violence and preparing students to respond to a range of emergency scenarios, other research suggests these drills may confuse children and increase fear and anxiety .

Using evidence to protect schools

Complicating the notion of hardening access to school buildings is the fact that about half of school shootings are carried out by people within the school community – students, alumni, staff or family members – who would likely be allowed into the school and permitted to pass through various security checks.

School safety is not just a physical challenge, but a psychological one too .

A comprehensive approach to school safety actively engages students, teachers and parents, identifies high-risk individuals using threat assessment techniques, and instructs teachers and administrators to refer these students to mental health services .

Increasing school-based mental health services is a proven way to increase school safety and promote a positive school climate , and includes teaching students conflict management and emotional coping skills. Research suggests that these efforts support the well-being of students , thereby increasing school safety. These services can also help school communities deal with trauma in the aftermath of violence.

Helping schools become ready to implement a comprehensive approach is an important task. Many schools lack the financial resources to pay for those programs and services.

The new legislation provides an opportunity. Schools have historically struggled to fund an adequate number of counselors and social workers for the needs of the school community. Particularly as COVID-19 relief funds are drying up , schools are scrambling to hire and retain sufficient mental health staff. The new federal proposal could help fund those efforts .

Schools cannot be hardened enough to prevent gun violence. Schools can, however, become more physically and psychologically safe so students can learn and thrive .

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

The post Does hardening schools make students safer? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Voting fraud in Troy, seven candidates hope to fill the vacant seat

Widespread ballot-fraud in Rensselaer County is being investigated by a federal grand jury. Troy Councilwoman, Kim McPherson was the first convicted. She resigned on June 9th after pleading guilty to identity theft and casting absentee ballots using the name of another person during last year's election. Since her resignation, the...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Albany, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Albany, NY
Government
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Albany, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

New supportive housing developments open in Albany

Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, a pair of permanent supportive housing developments in downtown Albany, have officially opened. The $3.4 million project built six townhomes with 15 supportive housing units that will serve youth, young parents, and those with serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS, who previously experienced homelessness.
ALBANY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

The Great Parking Scandal Of 2022

As background to this scandal, I refer readers to this earlier blog:. Don’t You Dare Park In Commissioner Montagnino’s Parking Space!😱. There have been designated parking spaces for Saratoga Springs City Council members in the city owned parking lot behind City Hall for years. More spots, though, have now been allocated to the Commissioners’ Deputies, and it appears that Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino has acted inappropriately in designating these spaces a tow away zone.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany man admits to faking character letters to shorten prison time

A man from Albany who was sentenced last month in federal court for computer fraud and identity theft has now pleaded guilty to an additional charge. Michael Fish, 26, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for submitting fraudulent letters to deceive the court into giving him a lighter sentence. Fish...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New leads in 2007 disappearance of Jaliek Rainwalker

A search was underway in Troy Wednesday in connection with a 14-year-old cold case. Jaliek Rainwalker was just 12-year-old when he disappeared from Greenwich, beginning an intensive years-long search. It's been 14 ½ years since Jaliek Rainwalker vanished under suspicious circumstances and 10 years since police labeled the case a...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Counselors#School Shootings#School Climate
flackbroadcasting.com

Governor Hochul calls lawmakers back to Albany for “extraordinary” session for gun safety

ALBANY, NY- It appears lawmakers will be soon called back to Albany, NY for what Governor Hochul refers will be an “extraordinary” session for gun safety. Her office released a memo Friday, indicating the session will be aimed at passing new gun safety legislation in response to the latest U.S. Supreme Court decision – which now allows firearm owners in New York to carry and conceal legal pistols in public areas.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

West Hill awarded $2 million for new community center

A new community center is coming to West Hill. The project received $2 million in federal funding from the federal American Rescue Plan. City of Albany Common Council members Jahmel Robinson and Joyce Love brought the idea of a new community space in West Hill to Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “People...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Suburban bear sightings continue in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month since a black bear found a temporary home in a tree in Washington Park, bear sightings continue across the Capital Region. This past weekend, a bear and a cub were spotted in a neighborhood in the suburban southern part of Albany. “Of late, there have certainly […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man accused for 2021 bomb threat

The Chatham Public Library, the nearby Chatham Middle School, and the school bus garage were all evacuated on August 9, 2021, after a bomb threat targeted the library. Now, 10 months later, an Albany man has been arrested for the crime.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
albanyproper.com

Juneteenth celebration ends in police aggression, calls for City Hall action

Activists rallied outside of Albany City Hall on Thursday to call for justice after Albany Police officers allegedly assaulted a child during a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. According to the Times Union, police arrived to shut down Juices Forever’s third annual Juneteenth celebration after organizers were denied a permit to...
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist with wilderness rescues, one recovery

On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany police investigating shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened on near Second Street. On Sunday, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Watervliet celebrates opening of Little Critter’s Waterpark

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Local youth will now be able to enjoy a new waterpark in Watervliet. The city held a ribbon-cutting this week for the grand opening of its Little Critter’s Waterpark, Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli was joined by officials and kids ready to have fun splashing around in the park.
WATERVLIET, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
859
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy