Hutchinson, KS

New MS Support Group in Hutchinson

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A new Multiple Sclerosis Support Group is forming in Hutchinson. is open to people with...

Hutch Post

Area residents happy to donate blood

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County residents' willingness to donate blood is evident by the numbers that were released to Reno County Commissioners during agenda session. According to the Red Cross, Reno County held 1,801 blood drives this past year and collected more than 44,000 units of blood. That is nearly half of the total collected in the region that Red Cross serves.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army tells Westlake fan drive numbers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson has been able to give out many fans thanks to the generosity of the community and Westlake Ace Hardware. "The community has definitely answered the call," said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army. "Westlake ACE Hardware, they are going to be getting us 125 fans, which is a huge help. We so far have given out 139 fans and just over 60 fans last week."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Veterans Banner sign up events coming July 8 and 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vieyra Honors Foundation is currently taking orders for the next cycle of Veterans Honor Banners to be displayed in downtown Hutchinson from mid-September thru Veterans Day 2022. In person sign up events are July 8 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and July 9 from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Bump to Baby of Reno County July class schedule told

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bump to Baby of Reno County has announced their classes for July. Bump to Baby of Reno County is a community collaborative to provide education to pregnant women. Partners include Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson Clinic, Reno County Health Department, Early Head Start, and March of Dimes.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Union still to vote on USD 308 teachers agreement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The two sides have agreed on a contract for USD 308's teachers for this year, but the union has not voted on it yet. "The board and the HNEA group did come to a consensus and agreement on some items to change the professional agreement," said Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Now, the teachers union will need to gather and vote on that. Their policy is a 50 percent plus one number. When they reach that number, if they reach that number, then it will go to the board and the board will ratify that and then it will become part of policy for the district."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Hundreds show up for pro-choice rally in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Wichita Monday for a protest that was almost entirely pro-choice. "I'm fighting for my daughter to have the rights that she deserves," said pro-choice supporter Hailey Carpenter. One of the organizers, Marcillene Dover, says it all started Friday...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Voter registration event in Hutchinson July 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch in Harmony and Crow & Co. are holding a Voter Registration event July 5 starting at 3 p.m. at the bookstore at 2 South Main in Hutchinson. The voter registration deadline for the August 2 primary election is July 12 and the abortion amendment to decide how regulation of abortion will be handled in Kansas is on the ballot for all voters, regardless of whether or not you choose a party and vote in its primary.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ehart new state Legion commander

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newest Kansas American Legion Commander is Jeremy Ehart of Hutchinson. Ehart was installed June 5th in Topeka. Jeremy is the 4th Department commander to be elected from Hutchinson, KS Lyle Rishel Post 68 and the first one in over 20 years. Post 68 Past Dept....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Foxtrot Studio ribbon cutting, open house is July 21

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official ribbon cutting and open house for Foxtrot Studio at 13 East Sherman in Hutchinson is July 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can learn about the studio's services and programs, book studio time, check out rental equipment and purchase memberships at the event.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch fireworks display is on the 4th at Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The City of Hutchinson and Showalter Fireworks are having their annual display on the 4th of July. The annual Fireworks Extravaganza happens Monday night at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Lot C at dusk. Also on Monday is the Patriots Parade, sponsored by Eagle Media. It starts at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: Statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas man

BUTLER COUNTY – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Towanda man. Joseph Moody Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

County commission discusses budget-neutral possibilities

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners were in consensus to consider a budget that County Administrator Randy Partington brought before them, but work on making cuts to get to a revenue-neutral figure before officially adopting the budget later this summer. Partington presented two budgets during Tuesday's agenda session. One...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

When can you shoot off fireworks in Butler County?

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that firework sales have begun, the community has started to stock up for the 4th of July. Now the question on everyone’s mind is: Are fireworks only allowed to be shot off on July 4? On Wednesday, June 15, the City of Andover released the dates and times allowed […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

ARPA funds headline Reno Co. Commission meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After much discussion over the past several months, Reno County Commissioners may be ready to dole out money from the ARPA COVID relief fund. The county is getting about $12 million in ARPA funds. During their last meeting, the commission further discussed the matter and stressed that it was time to act on the requests that have been presented.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Meals on Wheels expands to PET PALS

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to homebound, isolated seniors, has expanded its services with PET PALS, or Pet Assistance in the Lives of Seniors. Senior Services of Wichita, through a partnership with WAAL (Wichita Animal Action League), is now able to deliver pet food to at-risk seniors with pets. They […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

