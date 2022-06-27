‘Escape From Tarkov’ wipe looks imminent as traders slash their prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your household is similar to some of ours, it’s full of gamers who are downright particular about their gaming accessories. Having grown up in an era where Oregon Trail and Carmen San Diego were the height of PC gaming technology, we parents don’t really understand the pickiness — but it’s definitely a thing. And discerning gamers know that Razer is a coveted brand among the pickiest, which is why we’re excited that the Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard is a whopping 46% off right now on Amazon. With almost 9,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, it’s too good a deal to pass up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO