Bulloch County, GA

Bulloch home heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
 2 days ago
At 4:47 am Monday, June 27, 2022 Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Bulloch and Statesboro Fire Departments to a house fire in the 500 block of Lem Lanier Road. The initial...

