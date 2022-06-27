ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Gourmet Crumbl Cookies 'on fire' in Powell, fueled by social media

By Al Lesar
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Sundays are big days in the Crumbl Cookies world.

While stores are closed across the country, at 8 p.m. the menu for the upcoming week drops on social media.

More than 2 million Instagram followers can plan their cookie tastes accordingly. That’s just one of the nuances that allowed Crumbl Cookies to burst onto the scene.

With 5.3 million followers on TikTok and 2.3 million on Instagram, the gourmet cookie brand almost sells itself — in terms of product and employment opportunities.

That’s why Grant Getz, who became a co-owner in the franchise with his father, Tom, in January, is able to smile now as the launch at 6672 Clinton Highway in Powell happened in early June.

Getz, 24, hired 90 workers to get the store going.

“People know the Crumbl brand,” Getz said. “They know this is a good place to work. It’s fun. People are making cookies. Who can’t have fun when they’re making cookies?”

'Brand's on fire'

The staple of the Crumbl Cookies brand is the milk chocolate chunk. Beyond that, the other five selections on the menu change each week, which prompts the Sunday Instagram news drop.

All the cookies are made fresh at the store. Getz said a crew of 20-25 workers will handle a normal shift.

“The brand’s on fire,” said Tom Getz, a veteran of more than three decades in the franchise business. “These are gourmet, high-quality cookies.

“There is a great culture to work. You can tell when you talk to the employees that they want to be here.”

The quality is reflected in the pricing. It’s $3.94 for a single cookie, $12.63 for a four-pack, $18.76 for a six-pack and $32.76 for a party box. Also, ice cream is for sale, along with milk and water.

The store is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it’s 8 a.m.-midnight.

Great location

While Grant grew up in Chattanooga, Tom owned 21 Little Caesar’s pizza restaurants. He recently sold that group. Once Grant graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tom had bought four Del Taco franchises in north Georgia.

Grant worked on the financial end of an organization that owned franchises. It taught him he’d rather be on the front line.

“Grant grew up in the franchise business,” Tom said. “He’s already proven himself in the business. Being young himself, he can relate better to the young employees.”

“I like being in the store,” Grant said. “The operations end of it is exciting.”

Grant said he’s partial to the cookie dough and carrot cake cookies. As for Tom, “I’m partial to the ‘next’ one. Somehow, the next one always beats the other.”

The Powell location was perfect for the area’s first Crumbl Cookies — near Kroger, Target and lots of other places soccer moms visit during the day.

Since the Getz family owns the Crumbl Cookies rights for the Knoxville territory, there are already plans in the works for Turkey Creek and Maryville locations. Grant said the Powell store is the 450th franchise to open. The nearest are Cleveland and Johnson City.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Gourmet Crumbl Cookies 'on fire' in Powell, fueled by social media

