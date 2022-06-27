ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

After unexpected announcement, Purdue defends process of picking Daniels' successor

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The announcement on June 10 that Purdue University president Mitch Daniels would step down at the end of 2022 arguably came as a surprise.

The president – whose signature successes include freezing instate tuition at under $10,000 for more than a decade and, this fall, welcoming the largest freshman class in school history – gave no outward indications he was considering such plans that appear to be months in the making.

The announcement left those in certain circles less than pleased to learn of Daniels' plans, detailed at the same Board of Trustees meeting where his successor was picked.

The American Association of University Professors has released multiple statements calling Purdue University's "unilateral" appointment of Mung Chiang – executive vice president of Purdue University for strategic initiatives and the John A. Edwardson dean of the College of Engineering – as Purdue's 13th university president.

"...the Board failed to provide transparency and openness of the search process and criteria," the AAUP's June 13 statement said, "to involve stakeholders including faculty, and to offer candidates a public campus visit to engage with the campus community."

More on Mitch Daniels successor: Purdue President Mitch Daniels to retire at end of 2022; new president named

Focus on 'my home institution'

The announcement of Chiang as the next Purdue president came about six months after the engineering dean took himself out of the search for a president at the University of South Carolina, according to the Associated Press on Dec. 6, 2021.

Two days earlier, the Columbia, S.C., Post and Courier , had reported Chiang as the front runner for the USC president's post.

“With various family considerations in mind and after much discussion in the family, we have decided that the best course of action at this time is for me to focus on family and on current responsibilities at my home institution and not on other leadership opportunities,” Chiang said in the AP report .

"Even though ultimately it is the board's decision," Leigh Raymond, president of the Purdue-West Lafayette chapter of the AAUP and professor of political science at Purdue, said, "...if I were on the board, I would want to know what the faculty thought. I'd really want to know the faculty's ideas about important priorities for the university for the next five or 10 years; and important things that we should be looking for in our next president."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1tXs_0gN7swPg00

An effort toward faculty and student input "on big calls" had been an important issue for a newly appointed Daniels, David Detmer, the PNW chapter president for the AAUP, pointed out. A professor of philosophy at Purdue University, Detmer referenced the Jan. 18, 2013, open letter from Daniels shortly after he began his presidency.

"...Because when Mitch Daniels became president, in January of (2013)," Detmer said, "he submitted a letter to the people of Purdue, giving his philosophy of how he wants to behave as president, and I want to read... just one short paragraph on shared governance."

Detmer quoted the following paragraph in Daniels' statement , titled "An Open Letter to the People of Purdue":

"Shared governance – I subscribe entirely to the concept that major decisions about the university and its future should be made under conditions of maximum practical inclusiveness and consultation," Daniels wrote. "The faculty must have the strongest single voice in these deliberations, but students and staff should also be heard whenever their interests are implicated.

"I will work hard to see that all viewpoints are fairly heard and considered on big calls, including the prioritization of university budgetary investments, and endeavor to avoid surprises even on minor matters to the extent possible."

'Doesn't look good': Close relationships between Purdue, business endeavors examined

Lack of a public presidential search

When Daniels was rumored to be the 12th president of Purdue, according to a 2012 Journal & Courier article, a 14-member presidential search committee worked for around 11 months to eventually lead to Daniels' appointment, via the Board of Trustees.

This seems to be the AAUP's greatest sticking point in terms of the Board's process: a lack of a thorough, public presidential search.

Although it may not have been public, representatives from Purdue University emphasize the thoroughness of the vetting of Chiang as the next president of Purdue.

"...continuity was important to the Board, whose members had been closely watching the performance and readiness of dean Chiang for several years — in a role that was intentionally expanded over that period to test his leadership abilities in a variety of dimensions," Tim Doty, director of media and public relations for the university, said.

"Chairman (Michael) Berghoff made clear the board would have conducted a formal search process if it had been less than fully confident Dr. Chiang was uniquely qualified to lead Purdue into the future."

Doty defended the process in an email to Inside Higher Ed , saying, "Indiana law gives the Purdue Board of Trustees the authority and responsibility for electing the president of the university. Board deliberations in previous presidential selection processes at Purdue have been conducted in executive sessions, which are not open to the public. This is both customary and permitted in Indiana."

Berghoff, the board chairman, and Daniels commented on this confidence in Chiang at the June 10 meeting when the engineering dean was unanimously approved to serve as Purdue president, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"The other benefit of doing this now," Berghoff said, "it provides both Mitch and Mung an opportunity to work together for six months in a transition period."

Daniels reiterated the university's confidence in Chiang at the same meeting.

"I don't know that we can cite an example of any such group who has ever approached it more thoroughly, carefully, methodically and thoughtfully than this one did," Daniels said.

A bridge between eras: Purdue graduates from different eras discover an unusual connection

When asked about a timeline regarding the search and decision regarding Chiang, Doty stated that observation of Chiang and other members of the staff/faculty's level of ability across many areas of their careers took place over the course of several years. Berghoff seemed to confirm this at the June 10 meeting.

"We had an opportunity to observe a number of talented people in this university over the last five years," Berghoff said. "And it gave us a high degree of confidence in the selection of Mung as the follow-up to Mitch."

For members of the AAUP, this unilateral certainty is not enough.

"When we hire faculty members, all best practices show that you need to post a public job opening," Pawley said, "that you need to be careful in how you set up the criteria by which you judge the candidates to be unbiased and have clear metrics that are not gendered or raced.

"We need to document and give time for decision-making to help reduce implicit bias against diverse candidates. We need to treat all candidates as equally as possible so as not to make one candidate feel less comfortable than another, which might affect their interview adversely."

Students and staff face head-on the future of having Chiang as their university president, added Kayla Young, a fifth-year graduate student earning her PhD in political science at Purdue and PWL AAUP secretary and treasurer – especially seeing Chiang address issues such as shared governance.

"As a member of AAUP and a graduate student," Young said, "I'm looking forward to working with Dr. Chiang on improving shared governance and on other key issues facing graduate students, staff, and faculty."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: After unexpected announcement, Purdue defends process of picking Daniels' successor

Comments / 0

Related
consistentlycurious.com

21 Awesome Things To Do In Lafayette Indiana For A Quick Getaway

Whether you are visiting for the weekend or quickly passing through, our list of the best things to do in Lafayette, Indiana, will help you make the most of your time in this college town. Overflowing flower baskets pair beautifully with the chic storefronts that line downtown Lafayette. Strolling the...
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
FOX59

FOX59 wins 7 Emmys at 53rd annual awards ceremony

CARMEL, Ind. — FOX59 won seven regional Emmys over the weekend, taking home top honors in categories from serious news to human interest. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel. The winning categories, stories and staff, in that […]
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Remediation work to begin at former GM plant site

Michigan-based RACER Trust says it will soon begin preparations for active soil remediation at the former General Motors Delco plant property in Kokomo. The work is part of an effort to position the more than 10-acre site for sale to a buyer looking to redevelop the property. The organization says...
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
WTHR

'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!. 'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for the 13th year. You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more. You can also sign up...
WLFI.com

Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping. The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
wfyi.org

Marion County prosecutor won’t file charges over abortions

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, said Friday his office has no plans to prosecute women or doctors over abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down constitutional rights for abortion is raising questions about whether or not women or doctors could face criminal charges for seeking an abortion if the procedure becomes illegal in Indiana.
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#College#Board Of Trustees#Focus
WLFI.com

Caterpillar opens doors to Lafayette plant amid hiring rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the manufacturer and one of the area's top employers enters a hiring push, the Caterpillar Large Engine Center opened its doors to media Tuesday for a rare inside look at operations. General Manager Joe Markun says many people who drive by the Lafayette plant,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
casscountyonline.com

Logansport Memorial Hospital makes changes to visitor restrictions as of June 27, 2022

Last Updated on June 27, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. COVID-19 is still a health concern for hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country. Hospital olicies continue to be evaluated and adjusted or updated as needed, based on the priority of keeping our staff and patients as safe as possible inside our facility. In evaluating available information and the state of COVID-19 as it is today, Logansport Memorial Hospital is making adjustments once again to its visitor restrictions policy.
LOGANSPORT, IN
townofplainfield.com

Plainfield Appoints New Police Chief

The Town of Plainfield is pleased to announce Kyle Prewitt as the Town’s new Police Chief. Prewitt has been serving as the Interim Police Chief since March. This comes after former Police Chief, Jared McKee, accepted the role of Executive Director of Public Safety. As incoming Chief, Prewitt is responsible for continuing the community’s high level of police services, enhancing community policing and outreach programming, and organizing the police department to meet the needs of a growing community.
PLAINFIELD, IN
95.3 MNC

Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy