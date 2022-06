GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After quite the hot weekend, we can expect one more hot day today. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the mid to upper 90's. Westerly breezes will stay light for much to the morning and turn a bit gusty through the afternoon. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's.

