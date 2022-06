Edgeworth police hope to use residents’ security footage in the event of an incident. A notice was made in the borough’s spring newsletter inviting residents to reach out to the department and help if they have an outdoor camera system. Any and all information provided to the Police Department will remain confidential. If you have a camera system and are willing to review and share recordings when needed, or for additional information, contact the dispatch office at 412-741-9400.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO