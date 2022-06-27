ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Thinking of buying an M2 MacBook Pro? Be wary of its slower SSD

By Christian Guyton
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeeUm_0gN7rZLI00
(Image credit: Future)

Let’s be honest: we’re all seriously pumped about the new MacBook Pro, powered by the second generation of Apple Silicon. The M2 chip is a veritable powerhouse, with excellent performance and efficiency, comfortably outperforming the previous-generation M1 (though not the M1 Max and M1 Ultra) in just about every area.

But if you’re considering purchasing the entry-level 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro - which comes equipped with a 256GB SSD - you might want to think twice. YouTubers Max Tech (opens in new tab) and Created Tech (opens in new tab) have run comparison tests between the base models of the M2 and M1 MacBook Pro, and found that the M2 version’s SSD was actually slower; significantly slower, as it turns out.

Max Tech ran the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, a common benchmark for testing storage speed on macOS devices. Alarmingly, the M2 MacBook Pro’s SSD was revealed to be slower than the M1 version in both read and write speeds, with reading speeds being a whopping 50% slower, while write speeds came back at around 30% worse. Here are the exact speeds recorded:

  • 256GB M1 MacBook Pro Read Speed: 2,900 MB/s
  • 256GB M2 MacBook Pro Read Speed: 1,446 MB/s
  • 256GB M1 MacBook Pro Write Speed: 2,215 MB/s
  • 256GB M2 MacBook Pro Write Speed: 1,463 MB/s

Why is the M2 model so much slower? Cracking open the chassis reveals a key difference between the M1 and M2 256GB MacBook Pro; while the M1 version used two 128GB NAND chips running in parallel, the new model features just a single 256GB chip.

The dual-NAND format allows the chips to reach higher speeds, hence the gulf in performance between the two models. It’s not clear why Apple altered the design, but the most likely explanation is that using a single NAND chip reduces manufacturing costs. Higher-spec models of the M2 MacBook Pro with more storage appear to be unaffected by the drop in speed.

Analysis: is this a real problem for the M2 MacBook Pro?

It’s worth noting that the recorded speeds on the M2 MacBook Pro’s 256GB SSD are still pretty damn fast, comfortably outstripping HDD storage (or 2.5-inch desktop SATA SSDs). For anyone who isn’t transferring large files around on the regular, this hopefully won’t be a huge issue.

Still, it’s important to remember that MacBooks are able to use SSD space as ‘virtual RAM’ when the laptop’s actual RAM is at 100% usage, so the performance ceiling of the 256GB M2 model will be a bit lower than the more expensive versions. If you run memory-intensive programs, this could lead to a noticeable drop in performance. The quiet change is a bit disingenuous of Apple, especially since early review units of the M2 MacBook Pro all featured the unaffected 1TB SSD.

The 13-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Pro will cost you $1,299, but higher-spec models start from $1,499. It’s no small jump in price, but springing for a larger SSD could be a smart option if you think the slower speeds might affect you. It’s also unknown at this point whether the upcoming 256GB model of the new MacBook Air will be affected.

Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.

Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after beating cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

MacBook Pro Blowout Sale: save up to $300 on 14-inch & 16-inch models (even M1 Max) at B&H

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — B&H Photo is throwing aMacBook Pro sale with cash discounts knocking up to $300 off exclusively for AppleInsider readers. Models with Apple's M1 Max chip are in stock now.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Mac mini, 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to get M2 Pro in the next year

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is rumored to be working on Apple Silicon M2 ProMac mini, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models — and also a Mac Pro tower equipped with a M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Ssd#Macbook Air#Macbooks#Laptop#Apple Silicon#Created Tech#Gb
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google is making another big play to steal you away from Microsoft 365

Google has announced a new feature for its productivity suite that could help lure customers away from Microsoft 365. As explained in its latest blog entry (opens in new tab), users will now benefit from the ability to edit Microsoft Office files from within Google Workspace (née G Suite) without the need for an internet connection.
BUSINESS
idropnews.com

New 14.1-inch iPad Pro, 120Hz iPad mini, Redesigned 10.5-inch Standard iPad in the Works, Sources Say | Exclusive

Hi everyone, today I want to talk about what’s coming out this year for the iPad. I’ve never covered this topic as thoroughly as I will today. I had a lot of conflicting information that just wasn’t enough to write a proper story like this. However, I’ve been doing a lot of research in the last few days, and it’s all starting to fit together. It looks like the iPad lineup is going to be pretty amazing this year, and I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s get to it!
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
TechRadar

The covers are off on Hyundai's new EV Ioniq 6 - It's a scene-stealer

After creating typical buzz around its latest EV the Ioniq 6, Hyundai Motor Company today formally lifted the veil on it, and by the looks of it, the South Korean automaker seems to have a winner on its hand. Like its predecessor, the much acclaimed Ioniq 5, the new EV combines aesthetics with functional efficiency in right mix.but the company has not revealed any other specifications of the new EV.
CARS
Cult of Mac

M1 MacBook Pro beats the newer M2 model in real-life stress tests

The slower SSD on the entry-level M2 MacBook Pro has a noticeable impact on its performance in daily use. Tests show the M1 MacBook Pro beating its successor in stress tests that rely heavily on swap memory usage. Benchmarks first revealed that the base M2 MacBook Pro SSD is about...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge's latest update feels so much like Pinterest

Microsoft is taking Collections in a rather Pinterest-like direction. A new Microsoft Edge update promises several new organization features, an inspiration feed, and the ability to directly follow creators. In fact, Collections is getting the lion’s share (opens in new tab) of enhancements in the update. For those unaware, Collections...
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Micron creates industries first 176-Layer NAND SATA SSD

Micron has this week unveiled its latest creation in the form of the industry’s first 176-Layer NAND SATA SSD specifically created for Data Center applications. The Micron 5400 SATA SSD has been built using 11th generation SATA architecture and is being marketed as the “most advanced data center SATA SSD on the market” due to Micron’s 176-layer NAND technology.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day 2 has leaked – and it’s coming later in the year

We’re just a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the online retailer’s yearly discount event – but it might not be the only one it hosts in 2022. Usually, the Prime member-exclusive sale takes place around the middle of the year, this year falling on July 12 and 13. But according to leaked notices sent to Amazon retailers, we might see another happen in “Q4" later this year.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Apple iPhone is officially 15. It was cooler when it was a baby

The early days, when the iPhone was new, were special. 15 years ago, Steve Jobs and Apple engineered what could best be described as a hype beast of a product launch. First, Jobs unveiled the iPhone at Macworld in January 2007, but it would be months before the iPhone would officially launch. Whether by design or necessity, that delay turned out to be the best possible way to launch what would become a technological and cultural touchstone.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Best MacBook trade-in values following debut of the new MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air has been unveiled with an all-new design, M2 chip, and a range of other impressive upgrades. That means it’s the ideal time to trade in your old MacBook ahead of the new MacBook Air July release to get the most value from your machine. Here’s a look at the best MacBook trade-in values including a 10% cash bonus from our official trade-in partner Decluttr with code “9TO5MAC“.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon brings back a popular early Prime Day deal for yet another year

Amazon has brought back an old favorite as one of its early Prime Day deals for yet another year. Right now, you can get six months free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy an Echo Dot (opens in new tab). It's an excellent little freebie for music lovers or those looking to take an inexpensive first step into smart home tech.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy