Morning Headlines: Protests in downtown Athens

There are plenty of fireworks that are legal to use in Georgia as you celebrate the Fourth of July. The law states that the use of consumer fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. statewide around certain holidays: on January 1; the last Saturday and Sunday in May before Memorial Day; July 3 and 4; the first Monday in September for Labor Day; and December 31. Local governments can restrict times with a noise ordinance. Keep in mind that it’s illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of hospitals, nursing homes, jails or prisons, gas stations, refineries, helipads, electric plants and wastewater treatment plants. Fireworks are also forbidden in parks, recreational areas and historic sites. It’s also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
