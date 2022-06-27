ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Morning Headlines: Protests in downtown Athens

By WUGA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds gathered at College Square in Athens one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators chanted and marched for two hours expressing shock and anger over the ruling. Athens Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker was at the rally. "I hate these moments," Parker said, "but...

Morning Headlines: No decision yet on Georgia heartbeat law

A federal appeals court has asked attorneys on both sides of a challenge to Georgia’s heartbeat law to file additional documents following last week’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade. Reproductive rights groups and abortion providers sued the state after passage of the Georgia law in...
Public Service Commission Lawsuit

A case currently underway in an Atlanta federal courtroom could change the way Georgia Public Service Commission is elected. Georgia has five PSC districts, but the commissioners who represent those districts are elected statewide. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that under that system, Black voting power is diluted, especially in a majority black district made of a Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties. Plaintiffs are asking a federal judge to change the law so that only voters within a particular PSC district can vote on that district's PSC member.
Georgia Laws Governing Use of Fireworks

There are plenty of fireworks that are legal to use in Georgia as you celebrate the Fourth of July. The law states that the use of consumer fireworks is legal until 11:59 p.m. statewide around certain holidays: on January 1; the last Saturday and Sunday in May before Memorial Day; July 3 and 4; the first Monday in September for Labor Day; and December 31. Local governments can restrict times with a noise ordinance. Keep in mind that it’s illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of hospitals, nursing homes, jails or prisons, gas stations, refineries, helipads, electric plants and wastewater treatment plants. Fireworks are also forbidden in parks, recreational areas and historic sites. It’s also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Federal trial starts claiming Black voters disenfranchised by Georgia PSC elections

This story was provided by WABE content partner Georgia Recorder. Georgia‌ ‌Power’s plan to saddle its customers with a 12% electricity rate hike over the next three years will be decided by a Public Service Commission that’s the focus of a federal trial this week that claims Black residents suffer disproportionately from higher utility bills and are disenfranchised by the state regulator’s candidacy rules.
Kemp Rushes to Implement Extreme Abortion Ban in Georgia

Kemp Rushes to Implement Extreme Abortion Ban in Georgia. Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are rushing to reinstate Georgia Republicans’ extreme abortion ban, originally passed in 2019 and blocked by a federal court of appeals, which bans abortion before most women even know they’re pregnant.
Athens judge named to state council

Athens local — The Council of Municipal Court Judges elects new leadership, some of it from Athens: Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court Chief Judge Ryan Hope will serve as treasurer for the Council. From Michelle Barclay, Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts…. The Council of Municipal Court Judges Annual Summer...
Whether or not to prosecute violators of Georgia’s abortion law: Walton County DA weighs in

I was recently asked by a reporter with the AJC whether I “was planning to prosecute anyone who violates Georgia’s abortion law, once it goes into effect?” I provided the same answer I provide below, but believe expanding on the explanation will be helpful to the public in Newton and Walton Counties. It is not appropriate for a prosecutor, even the elected District Attorney, to have a blanket approach to a law with no regard to the facts and circumstances of the specific case. Further, it is not a proper use of prosecutorial discretion to refuse to prosecute a violation of a law without regard to the facts and circumstances of the specific case. This point of view seems to rarely, if ever, be expressed to or covered by the media.
Gov. Kemp speaks at GMA convention in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, thousands of people are expected to come to the Hostess City for the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention. State and city leaders, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, will be taking part. On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took the stage, touting his record of bringing employment and […]
Georgia ports moved record number of containers in May

Georgia Ports moved a record-breaking 519,000 container units in the month of May, increasing their overall volume by 8.5%. Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said the influx of business at the Port of Savannah exceeded that of a previous spike last fall and can be attributed in part to vessels diverting to Savannah from other East and West Coast ports.
Local prosecutors say they'll sidestep 'heartbeat' abortion cases

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Prosecutors in metro Atlanta expect to remain indifferent, at best, to bring criminal cases connected to Georgia's "heartbeat" law, expected to go into effect this summer. In Gwinnett County, the district attorney said she sees little reason to prosecute an abortion case where she’s convinced a...
Local gun shop owner reacts to gun safety legislation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — President Joe Biden signed a gun safety bill into law on Saturday, marking the first changes in decades. Jeff Sohler, the owner of a gun shop in Warner Robins, says he doesn’t expect any change in gun sales. “I think it’s going to...
Stimulus payments of $250, $275, $500 for Georgia residents

Governor Brian Kemp, of Georgia, has recently signed a bill that would pay residents stimulus payments worth up to $500. This is happening under House Bill 1302, and will help give taxpayer money back to residents. It will also help offset the rising costs related to inflation. Stimulus payments for...
More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
Bookman: Why wait till next session to pass an outright abortion ban in Georgia?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a question for Gov. Brian Kemp: When’s the special session? Last week’s monumental ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has swung the gates wide open to Georgia’s conservative governing party, giving Republicans permission to enact the anti-abortion legislation that they claim to have always wanted. I have no doubt […] The post Bookman: Why wait till next session to pass an outright abortion ban in Georgia? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
