ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fireworks schedule; state money; new ice cream truck: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

By Janet Pickel
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High: 86; Low: 61. Partly cloudy, thunderstorms. Too much money: Pa. has a money problem: There’s a lot of it. Policymakers can’t agree on what to do with it, but they have to figure out a budget by Thursday. Fourth of July: We have a schedule of...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s Supermarkets joins Wakefern grocery cooperative

Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Passenger Train Access To Expand In West PA

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Corporation have agreed to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf announced the agreement today which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Passenger rail service between New York and Pittsburgh via Harrisburg would increase from one a day to twice daily. New service is expected to start within three years of the final agreement's execution. The governor says to support the expanded service the commonwealth will invest more than 200-million dollars in infrastructure and safety improvements.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Pa. House: Philly officials face removal for not enforcing crime laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania House resolution that is being brought fourth by the House Judiciary Committee is seeking to create a select committee on restoring law and order in Philadelphia. State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) says he supports House Resolution 216 that would form the investigative committee that would reportedly recommend […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Celebrate Pennsylvania's Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Camelbeach

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show. Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track And Field#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Ice Cream Truck#Food Drink#Nitro Freeze Co#The Supreme Court#Gop#Democrat#The Diocese Of Harrisburg
WGAL

Pennsylvania's fireworks law

In October 2017, Pennsylvania enacted a new fireworks law. House Bill 542 loosened some restrictions on fireworks that could be purchased and how they could be used. But there are many people who still have questions about what exactly the rules are. Video above: lawmakers considering additional fireworks restrictions. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Gov. Wolf Announces New Agreement between Penn Dot and Norfolk Southern

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that PennDOT and Norfolk Southern Corporation have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, Norfolk Southern offer details on expanded western Pa. passenger-rail access

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
164K+
Followers
69K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy