ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Letters: Extreme weather will continue to cause problems. Climate change is the culprit.

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6Y6L_0gN7qvbN00

Climate change and weather extremes

The recent power outages were terrible, but in the greater scheme, this was a tiny shot across the bow.

Yes, AEP did a bad job of managing the outages and should be investigated. And yes, we should all help each other prepare better, especially with regard to providing back-up power for medically vulnerable people. We lucked out this time. Next time there will be deaths.

But the root problem here is climate change, which will continue to bring destructive, extreme weather. From here on in, we will be fighting many losing battles to adapt. We must vote for people who understand that carbon production must be curtailed. And quickly. Vote carbon fees. Renewable energy infrastructure. Residential and industrial conservation.

Stephen Bittner, M.D., Columbus

True clean energy sources needed

Three cheers for the June 23 Dispatch.com opinion piece, "Biology: Despite congressman's claims, natural gas is neither green nor clean." George Orwell once wrote, "Telling the truth can be a revolutionary act," and author Steve Rissing has the credentials to call it as he sees it.

Most Americans want clean energy, and recent issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine have shown the importance of having a clean energy economy for our country and our climate.

Clean energy promotes national security and healthy air quality. High CO2 emission levels have contributed to Ohio’s temperature and precipitation extremes, which in turn affect our business and agricultural industries.

We need policies to electrify buildings, increase energy efficiency, and strengthen our power grid. We need policies that promote reforestation to help remove and store carbon from the atmosphere. We need to promote agricultural practices that do the same.

What we don't need to promote is

fossil fuel extraction and burning, including natural gas. We need representatives that can perform due diligence and present policies that meet our needs. Transitioning to truly clean renewable energy sources will foster a better quality of life for us now, and in the future.

Susan Atkinson, Durango, Colorado

Share your thoughts:How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Founding Fathers wouldn't believe it

When it comes to guns, the Ohio legislature is going the exact opposite of the way the vast majority of Americans want. They want reasonable regulation, limiting access to those who should not have guns, not increasing access as the Ohio legislature is doing.

Concealed weapon with no permit, no training? Appalling! The most stupid is the idea of arming teachers. As a former teacher myself, I know they are engrossed in helping their students learn, not concentrating on the door to their classroom. So a shooter will always have the advantage of surprise. She'll be shot before she ever gets her hand on her gun.

Most people obsessed with guns ignore the first part of the Second Amendment: "In order to have a well regulated militia..." In colonial days, there were no police forces or sheriff's offices. Citizens were expected to respond to a call to defend their community. Today that is expected of our police, not citizens.

Our founders would be incredulous at the battle field weapons ordinary people are able to buy. Their muskets shot one bullet at a time, not the nearly-unlimited shots today's shooters can get off.

Rosemary Hajost, Lancaster

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sunny95.com

Help for Ohioans feeling the heat

COLUMBUS – Hot weather is returning to central Ohio, which has already seen more than one day of near-100-degree temperatures, and this summer, families might be feeling the pinch of cooling bills more than usual. Ohio’s Summer Crisis Program provides one-time financial assistance to help qualified households by providing...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Columbus, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
WDTN

Ohio Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

A release sent out Monday by Sheetz said all of its stations would cut the price of unleaded 88 gas to $3.99, and ethanol 85 flex fuel to $3.49, effective immediately. The price for unleaded 88 is almost one dollar lower than the national average, which sat at $4.90 Monday, according to AAA. The lowest unleaded price in Columbus was $4.56 as of Monday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 27, 2022

After a bit of moisture this weekend, we are back to a dry and sunshine dominant forecast for this week. We started the day with a few lingering showers in far SE Ohio, but will be sunny in all areas by mid morning. Temps today and tomorrow will be pleasant with low humidity.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs bill investing $500 million in Appalachia

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - In a ceremony in the Appalachian Garden at the Governor’s mansion in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 on June 28. The bill establishes the Appalachian Community Grant Program. Governor DeWine visited the People’s Bank Theater in Marietta in late April where...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Antelope Valley Press

Boon in Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn’t sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on seven acres of that land...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Final audit shows ECOT owes Ohio $117M

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio's largest online charter school before closing in 2018, owes the state more than $117 million, according to the state auditor's office. Of the money ECOT owes back, more than $100 million is for funds appropriated by the state to educate kids the school couldn't...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Extremes#Energy Efficiency#Legislature#Aep#Columbus True#Dispatch Com#Americans
WCPO

One out of every six homes bought in Ohio in 2021 went to a corporation

Data from the National Association of Realtors shows a rise in investors and companies buying up residential homes in this resurging real estate market. The report, released in May, shows Ohio 9th in the nation when it comes to “institutional buyers,” making up 16% of all home buyers in 2021.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC4 Columbus

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Ohio

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 27

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 27. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy