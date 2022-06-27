Letters: Extreme weather will continue to cause problems. Climate change is the culprit.

Climate change and weather extremes

The recent power outages were terrible, but in the greater scheme, this was a tiny shot across the bow.

Yes, AEP did a bad job of managing the outages and should be investigated. And yes, we should all help each other prepare better, especially with regard to providing back-up power for medically vulnerable people. We lucked out this time. Next time there will be deaths.

But the root problem here is climate change, which will continue to bring destructive, extreme weather. From here on in, we will be fighting many losing battles to adapt. We must vote for people who understand that carbon production must be curtailed. And quickly. Vote carbon fees. Renewable energy infrastructure. Residential and industrial conservation.

Stephen Bittner, M.D., Columbus

True clean energy sources needed

Three cheers for the June 23 Dispatch.com opinion piece, "Biology: Despite congressman's claims, natural gas is neither green nor clean." George Orwell once wrote, "Telling the truth can be a revolutionary act," and author Steve Rissing has the credentials to call it as he sees it.

Most Americans want clean energy, and recent issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine have shown the importance of having a clean energy economy for our country and our climate.

Clean energy promotes national security and healthy air quality. High CO2 emission levels have contributed to Ohio’s temperature and precipitation extremes, which in turn affect our business and agricultural industries.

We need policies to electrify buildings, increase energy efficiency, and strengthen our power grid. We need policies that promote reforestation to help remove and store carbon from the atmosphere. We need to promote agricultural practices that do the same.

What we don't need to promote is

fossil fuel extraction and burning, including natural gas. We need representatives that can perform due diligence and present policies that meet our needs. Transitioning to truly clean renewable energy sources will foster a better quality of life for us now, and in the future.

Susan Atkinson, Durango, Colorado

Share your thoughts:How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Founding Fathers wouldn't believe it

When it comes to guns, the Ohio legislature is going the exact opposite of the way the vast majority of Americans want. They want reasonable regulation, limiting access to those who should not have guns, not increasing access as the Ohio legislature is doing.

Concealed weapon with no permit, no training? Appalling! The most stupid is the idea of arming teachers. As a former teacher myself, I know they are engrossed in helping their students learn, not concentrating on the door to their classroom. So a shooter will always have the advantage of surprise. She'll be shot before she ever gets her hand on her gun.

Most people obsessed with guns ignore the first part of the Second Amendment: "In order to have a well regulated militia..." In colonial days, there were no police forces or sheriff's offices. Citizens were expected to respond to a call to defend their community. Today that is expected of our police, not citizens.

Our founders would be incredulous at the battle field weapons ordinary people are able to buy. Their muskets shot one bullet at a time, not the nearly-unlimited shots today's shooters can get off.

Rosemary Hajost, Lancaster