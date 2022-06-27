ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Coolest Pool Floats For Adults

By Kristen Adaway
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QIOr_0gN7quie00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2dsQ_0gN7quie00 Relax in the pool this summer with a pizza pool float or mermaid tail pool float . (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is here and that means it’s time to stock up on swimsuits , sunscreen and bug spray in preparation for the pool days you’ve dreamed about for months, because there’s nothing quite like spending a warm day lounging by the lake or channeling your inner Olympian by practicing your backstroke. But if you’re less of a professional swimmer and lean more toward drifting on top of the water, you need a pool float to match your relax-in-style vibes.

Though you’ve likely seen kids splashing around the pool with numerous cartoon- and shark-themed floats, there are definitely full-sized options that adults can enjoy and use, too. These inflatables come in larger sizes and lengths, and in a variety of attention-grabbing shapes and styles (including one shaped like an actual slab of bacon) that will make you the star of everyone’s vacation Instagram posts this summer.

Below, we rounded up 12 of the coolest pool floats for adults that will steal the show at every pool party you go to this year. Make sure you add an air pump to your cart before checking out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Here Are 15 Beach Chairs You Need To Ensure Family Fun All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer means endless trips to the ocean, lake or pool. But before you go, there are a few things you’ll need to pack before enjoying a day by the water. Yep, we’re talking about bottles and bottles of sunblock, fluffy beach towels and of course, the perfect beach chair.
TRAVEL
HGTV

We Found a Dupe for That Pottery Barn Pouf

We love a good pouf at HGTV. Everyone should have one. Poufs are just so versatile. They can serve as cozy ottomans, extra seating in a pinch, and, with a sturdy tea tray, you can even turn them into nightstands or side tables. If you're in the market for a pouf, Pottery Barn has so many poufs — dozens of poufs. It's Pouf Barn. You can snag all kinds of styles, from boho Moroccan leather to Scandi-modern faux sheepskin, but no style is as popular as the jute pouf. This preppy nautical piece finds its way into so many designer rooms, and the natural caramel color works with just about any design style. Pottery Barn has several jute poufs, but the one the designers love is a buck short of $300. That's a lot for a pouf, even when it's perfect. So, we found a knockoff that's only a third of the price. The best part? It's actually real jute.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Float#Sunscreen#Pool Party#Swimsuit#Huffpost Shopping
cntraveler.com

Away’s New Luggage Collection Is Made for Outdoor Adventures

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One of Traveler's most beloved luggage brands, Away, launched its first-ever outdoor-focused collection today. The new line is called F.A.R—For All...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
knowtechie.com

The Smorobot Tank X11 automatically cleans your pool for you

When you own a swimming pool, you have to put in a lot of work to make sure things stay clean. You’ve got pumps and filters that you need to maintain, not to mention cleaning the floor and walls. Smorobot has recently introduced a new device to help you...
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Sleep: Deals on cooling bedding and more

Introducing 40 Sleep, a shoppable section showcasing carefully chosen products that support those all-important ZZZZs. "Getting a good night's sleep shouldn't be a nightmare," says Adam Glassman, creative director of Oprah Daily, who partnered with Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes to bring the best of sleep. "Treat yourself to products that are the stuff of dreams."
SHOPPING
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy