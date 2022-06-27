ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

By JENNA FRYER
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFdka_0gN7qhUR00

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.

Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season.

It took NASCAR’s most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to victory lane. NASCAR moved the start up by 12 minutes because of looming bad weather, then sat through an hour-long stoppage for lightning in the area, followed by a later rain delay that stretched a tick past two hours.

“So proud of our team,” Elliott said. “We had kind of a setback there about halfway and was able to get the Chevy dialed back in and get back in the mix. It was a long day, fun day.”

The race resumed right at the halfway point with teams unsure if the full 300 laps would be completed or if the race would be stopped early because of more rain. Toyota controlled almost the entire event — four of its drivers combined to lead 253 laps — but the No. 5 Hendrick crew brought Elliott’s Chevrolet to life in the closing stretch.

“We were `(The) Bad News Bears’ to start, and then at the end we got it right and were really good,” crew chief Alan Gustafson said.

He had the race in hand when a caution came out with nine laps remaining and Elliott didn’t pit from the lead for fresh tires. Nine other drivers stayed on track with him to create a pack of traffic that prevented the Toyotas from catching Elliott after they stopped for fresh tires.

“I figured it was coming. I was hoping not,” Elliott said about the caution. He led two times for 42 laps. But he pulled away on the restart and beat Kurt Busch — in a Toyota for 23XI Racing — by 0.551 seconds.

“Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. Looking forward to that guitar,” Elliott said about Nashville’s traditional winner’s trophy.

“These things are hard to come by and you have to enjoy them. You never know when or if ever you will get another one. So, super thankful and looking forward to next week.”

Elliott’s other win this season was at Dover, which like Nashville is a concrete track.

Busch, who led three laps for Toyota, said he should have been harder on Elliott on the final restart.

“I got soft on him. I should have been throwing some fenders and moving some momentum around,” said Busch. “I just needed to stick with our strength and I messed up. The way that we’re running, a second is cool, but we’re here for wins.”

Ryan Blaney was third in a Ford and followed by Elliott’s teammate Kyle Larson, the defending race winner. The JGR trio of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. fell to sixth, 21st and 22nd after the late decision to stop for tires ahead of the final restart.

MIXED HENDRICK DAY

The race went bad for Hendrick Motorsports in a two-lap sequence shortly after it resumed following the early lightning delay.

William Byron headed to the garage with a broken steering rack on his Chevrolet minutes after the race resumed, and one lap later, Alex Bowman suffered severe damage when contact with Corey LaJoie caused him to spin.

Bowman derided LaJoie’s talent on his team radio, while LaJoie asked his team to apologize to Bowman on his behalf. During a lengthy rain delay hours later, LaJoie posted to Twitter a T-shirt design that said “Really Good Race Car Driver” to mimic Bowman’s insult.

But the damage was done for Bowman, who is sponsored by Ally, which has heavily invested in NASCAR’s return to the Nashville market. The company is the entitlement sponsor for the Cup race and heavily activated at several downtown Nashville tourist spots.

Bowman had returned to the the event hoping to improve on last year’s 14th-place finish — which he found unacceptable because of Ally’s significant presence at the speedway. He finished last in the 36-car field.

BAD MOOD BUBBA

Bubba Wallace lost his temper with his 23XI Racing crew when he had to pit from sixth-place because of a loose wheel. He cursed his crew, then said he didn’t want to talk to them the rest of the race.

“Leave me the (expletive) alone,” he radioed the No. 23 team. “Don’t talk to me the rest of race.”

Crew chief Bootie Barker tried to calm his driver, who has been all over the map at Nashville. He was fastest in Friday practice but then qualified 30th with team co-owner Michael Jordan watching from pit road.

“We’re not out of it,” Barker replied. “I know you are (angry) and you deserve to be.”

Wallace restarted 31st, the last car on the lead lap. He rallied to finish 12th.

UP NEXT

NASCAR’s Cup Series races on the Road America road course in Wisconsin for just the third time. Elliott is the defending champion.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace situation

Bubba Wallace and his issues with his own pit crew came to a head this weekend during Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Wallace found himself in sixth place in the weather-delayed race when he was instructed by crew chief Bootie Barker to pit in order to deal with a tire that had come loose. Barker told Wallace to “stop, stop, stop,” which the driver did, only to be hit from behind by Tyler Reddick.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Racing News

Nashville Race Results: June 26, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Nashville, Tennessee. The 1.333-mile of Nashville Superspeedway is set to host the Ally 400. View Nashville results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Nashville Menu. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Race. Cup: Prac | Qual | Race. Denny Hamlin and Joey...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Winners and losers at Nashville Superspeedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. Chase Elliott – Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet stormed to the front in the race’s final stage, and he won without a serious challenge despite a late-race caution that bunched the field. He became the fifth driver with two wins this season and with the victory assured his fifth multi-win season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Major Suspensions Likely Coming For Prominent NASCAR Team

There are going to be some big-time suspensions coming for another NASCAR team due to this new tire rule. Chris Buescher lost his bumper tire during Sunday's race, which means that his crew chief and two other team members will be suspended for the next four races. Here are some...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Alan Gustafson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Bootie Barker
FanBuzz

Don’t Expect Kurt Busch to Go Soft on Drivers After His Race at Nashville

This past Sunday, Kurt Busch was chasing a feat that he hasn’t accomplished since 2015: at least two Cup race wins in a season. In his first season with 23XI Racing, the 43-year-old NASCAR vet has racked up a string of impressive finishes during the first half of the season, with four top-fives and a win at Kansas Speedway under his belt so far. Busch hasn’t performed this well, this early in years, and his victory at Kansas was the earliest he’s won in a season since winning the Daytona 500 in 2017. As for the last time Busch won at least twice in a Cup season, that came two years earlier with wins at Richmond and Michigan on his way to an eventual eight-place spot in the standings to finish off 2015.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Nashville win by Chase Elliott could make impact in playoffs

LEBANON, Tenn. — With no clear front runners nine races before the Cup playoffs begin, every point, every decision and every move can make an impact on the race for the championship. A day before last weekend’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway, Denny Hamlin noted how close the competition...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Team Hendrick's Tough Sunday

Hendrick Motorsports has seen better days at the track. In Sunday's Ally 400, both William Byron and Alex Bowman were having significant car issues after the restart. With Bowman's No. 48 Chevy being taken back to the garage early, ending his day. The NASCAR world reacted to Team Hendrick's nightmare...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Superspeedway#Race Track#Hendrick Motorsports#Chevy#Chevrolet
FOX Sports

NASCAR Ally 400: Chase Elliott wins at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series' June schedule continued Sunday with the 17th race of the season, as Chase Elliott won the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway after two lengthy lightning delays. The Ally 400 is a 399-mile-long concrete track race held in Lebanon, Tennessee. The first race took place in 2021,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Message For NASCAR Fans

The NASCAR Ally 400 wasn't exactly the best viewing experience due to weather. Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent a message to fans on the sport this Tuesday, apologizing for the difficult broadcasting experience. He also thanked fans for their patience. "I had a great time working the broadcast this weekend with...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Late caution changes fortunes for many drivers

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney said thank you. Martin Truex said sorry. Kyle Busch said “It’s going to be bad.”. A late caution sent some of the race’s best cars to pit road and out of a chance to win when others, including some that had struggled, stayed out and found themselves at the front for a four-lap shootout.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott back on top after Nashville win

After hours of rain and lightning delays on Sunday, Nashville Superspeedway delivered a great finish in NBC’s first NASCAR broadcast of 2022. Following a late caution, the field was stacked up and on differing pit strategies. At the front, Chase Elliott held off Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney in a final four-lap shootout to clinch his 15th career win and second of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
thecomeback.com

Significant NASCAR suspension coming for RFK Racing

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 team is going to lose a handful of RFK Racing pit crew members for the upcoming stretch of NASCAR races after their car lost a wheel during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. A lost wheel during a race triggers an automatic four-race...
MOTORSPORTS
WSPA 7News

Man accused of deadly downtown Spartanburg shooting arrested

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing one and injuring another in a downtown Spartanburg shooting turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. We previously reported Dearrius Lynell Bobo was fatally shot on May 21 around 2:10 a.m. on Magnolia Street. He died at the scene. Another victim was injured during the shooting and was […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy