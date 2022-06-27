Florida 529 savings plan is an ideal college savings option | Opinion

One of the most important lessons I learned many years ago in business school was the power of compounding. The compound effect – the idea that making small behavior changes consistently can compound into life-changing results over time – certainly applies to business growth. It also applies to college savings, where a steady and consistent strategy of saving can compound into a life-changing college savings fund over time.

As Floridians this summer face higher prices for food and fuel, along with other economic uncertainties, it is tempting to push back or delay financial savings goals including building a college fund for a child.

But thanks to compounding, a family that starts saving just $25 a month every month until their newborn attends college could grow that investment into as much as $8,000 or more. That’s enough to cover the cost of a two-year Florida college degree, a year of in-state university tuition, or a vocational certification in today’s dollars.

With a Florida 529 Savings Plan, families can choose when and how much to contribute to fit their budget and savings goals. The plan can be used nationwide for qualified college education expenses, including tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies. Investment earnings are tax-free as long as they are used for education expenses.

Last year, the Florida 529 Savings Plan was enhanced to offer more investment options and reduced fees. The flexibility of the plan is especially important to families right now as they face inflation and other economic uncertainties.

Even if a family cannot save for the full amount of a postsecondary education, every dollar saved is a dollar their child does not have to borrow. And when a family saves for even a small part of a child’s college education, it makes them 2.5 times more likely to enroll and graduate.

According to data gathered by J.P. Morgan, a college diploma opens the door to higher earnings soon after graduation and throughout life, with the average high school graduate earning $39,498 annually and the average bachelor’s degree holder earning $73,499. College graduates also enjoy much better job security and opportunity, especially during economic downturns.

These are important numbers for families to remember this summer, as children take a break before advancing another school year closer to college. It is encouraging to see that more Florida families than ever are planning for their children’s college futures.

In December 2017, there were just over 66,000 Florida 529 savings accounts; now, that number now is nearly 119,000 — almost double in the past five years. And now through June 30, to encourage even more families to save, Florida Prepaid will add $50 to all newly opened Florida 529 Savings Plans.

Saving for college is one of the many important steps families can take to secure a child’s future. I encourage families to take the step this summer to get started.

John D. Rood is chairman of the Florida Prepaid College Board.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida 529 savings plan is an ideal college savings option | Opinion