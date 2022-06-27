On the ballot: A look at who and what will be before voters in the 2022 primary election

The 2022 Illinois primary election is almost here.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, as residents from across the state will cast mid-term votes in key races on the local, state, and federal levels.

There’s a Republican primary for governor, a host of county races, and a number of legislative races.

Winners of Tuesday's primary will advance to the general election in November.

Here’s a look at the Rock River Valley's contested races and a list of referendums and advisory questions that will be before voters.

State races

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor. They include Darren Bailey (running mate Stephanie Trussell), Richard Irvin (Avery Bourne), Gary Rabine (Aaron Del Mar), Paul Schimpf (Carolyn Schofield), Jesse Sullivan (Kathleen Murphy), and Max Solomon (Latasha H. Fields).

Gov. JB Pritzker (Juliana Stratton) faces Democratic challenger Beverly Miles (Karla Shaw).

Attorney General

Three Republicans hope to be their party's candidate for Illinois attorney general in the fall. They are Thomas DeVore, of Greenville; David Shestokas, of Orland Park; and Steve Kim, of Deerfield.

Secretary of State

On the Democratic ballot are Alexi Giannoulias, David H. Moore, Anna M. Valencia, and Sidney Moore. Republicans are Dan Brady and John C. Milhiser.

Illinois House of Representatives — 89th District

Two Republicans are seeking nominations in the 89th District: State Rep. Tony McCombie, of Savanna; and Victoria Onorato, of Bryon. The newly drawn district includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties.

Illinois House of Representatives — 90th District

Two Republican candidates are running the redrawn northern Illinois 90th District that stretches from Freeport to the Rockford area. They are former state Rep. John Cabello , of Machesney Park, and Roscoe Village President Mark W. Szula.

Illinois Senate – 35th District

Rockford business owner Eli Nicolosi, who’s the current chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Party, is running against longtime member of the Illinois Senate, Dave Syverson, of Cherry Valley.

Federal

United States Senate

Seven Republicans are on the ballot for U.S. Senate. The candidates are Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard, Robert “Bobby” Piton, Jimmy Lee Tillman II, Anthony W. Williams, Kathy Salvi and Matthew “Matt” Dubiel.

United States House of Representatives — 16th Congressional District

Four Republicans have filed to run in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District that stretches for miles across the Rock River Valley and then reaches south to parts of Peoria and downstate Illinois.

Those seeking the GOP nomination are JoAnne Guillemette, of Rockford; Darin LaHood, of Peoria; Walt Peters, of Rockford; and Michael Rebresh, of Minooka.

United States House of Representatives — 17th Congressional District

Six Democrats are vying to succeed Cheri Bustos , who’s decided not to seek re-election. They are Litesa Wallace, of Rockford; Jonathan Logemann, of Rockford; Jacqueline "Jackie" McGowan, of Rockford; Angie Normoyle and Eric Sorenson, both of Moline; and Marsha Williams, who resides in Peoria and Channahon.

Two Republicans also are running for the 17th Congressional District seat: Charles Helmick and Esther Joy King, both of East Moline.

United States House of Representatives — 11th Congressional District

Six candidates are running against each other in the Republican primary for the U.S. House 11th District in Illinois. Those candidates are Jerry Evans, Andrea Heeg, Catalina Lauf, Susan Hathaway-Altman, Cassandra Tanner Miller and Mark Joseph Carroll.

The newly drawn 11th District contains portions of Belvidere and Boone County.

Winnebago County Clerk

Republican i ncumbent Lori Gummow , of Loves Park, is being challenged by Michael Delgado, of Rockford.

Winnebago County Treasurer

County board member Steve Schultz, R-3, of Roscoe, and Rockton resident Randy Johnson are running against each other in the Republican primary for county treasurer.

Winnebago County Board District 3

Republicans Jay Durstock and John Guevara, both of Roscoe, are running against each other for Winnebago County Board.

Winnebago County Board District 7

Incumbent County Board member Paul Arena, R-7, of Roscoe, is being challenged by Caledonia resident Michelle Lewis.

Boone County Sheriff

Three Republicans are running for Boone County Sheriff to succeed Dave Ernest, who is not seeking re-election. They are former Rockford police officer Oda Poole, Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth and Boone County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Yunk.

Boone County Circuit Clerk

Republican candidates are incumbent Circuit Clerk Pamela Coduto and Karri Anderberg, the village clerk of Poplar Grove.

Boone County Board — District 1

Six Republican candidates are running against each other for four seats on the county board: David R. Wiltse, Brent Mueller, Raymond R. Larson, Mark D. Pentecost, Lisa Zupon, and Brian Schneider.

Boone County Board — District 2

District 2 candidates are Republicans Tom Walberg, Karl Johnson, Ryan Curry, Alisa Patterson, and Brandon C. Parker. Voters will select four.

Stephenson County Sheriff

For the first time in more than 20 years, Stephenson County voters will elect a new sheriff. Lamar Hail and Steve Stovall are running in the Republican primary. Sheriff David Snyder announced in January that he would not seek re-election after serving as sheriff since 1998.

Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder

Republicans Jennifer (Alber) Blakley and Jazmin Wingert are running against each other to be their party's nominee.

Stephenson County Board — District F

Republicans Larry Jogerst, Clayton Zimmerman and Brooke Deininger-Wagner are running for two board seats in District F.

Stephenson County Board — District H

Republicans Nicole Baker, Garrett Miller and Steven Fricke are running for two seats.

Stephenson County Board — District I

Voters will select two candidates in District I from a field of three. The race is between Republicans Mark Diddens, Brian Brandt, and Timothy S. Whalen.

Referendums

Voters will be asked to decide eight bipartisan referendums or advisory questions in across four counties. They are related to the North Park Fire Protection District, Northwest Fire Protection District, River Bluff Nursing Home, Pecatonica/Seward Assessment District, Village of Durand, City of Loves Park, Lena-Winslow School District Board of Education, and the Orangeville School District.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at jhagerty@rrstar.com and @jimhagerty .

