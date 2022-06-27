ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

On the ballot: A look at who and what will be before voters in the 2022 primary election

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago

The 2022 Illinois primary election is almost here.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, as residents from across the state will cast mid-term votes in key races on the local, state, and federal levels.

There’s a Republican primary for governor, a host of county races, and a number of legislative races.

Winners of Tuesday's primary will advance to the general election in November.

Here’s a look at the Rock River Valley's contested races and a list of referendums and advisory questions that will be before voters.

News: Vision for Rockford's 'people's park' calls for demolition, major renovation downtown

State races

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor. They include Darren Bailey (running mate Stephanie Trussell), Richard Irvin (Avery Bourne), Gary Rabine (Aaron Del Mar), Paul Schimpf (Carolyn Schofield), Jesse Sullivan (Kathleen Murphy), and Max Solomon (Latasha H. Fields).

Gov. JB Pritzker (Juliana Stratton) faces Democratic challenger Beverly Miles (Karla Shaw).

Attorney General

Three Republicans hope to be their party's candidate for Illinois attorney general in the fall. They are Thomas DeVore, of Greenville; David Shestokas, of Orland Park; and Steve Kim, of Deerfield.

Secretary of State

On the Democratic ballot are Alexi Giannoulias, David H. Moore, Anna M. Valencia, and Sidney Moore. Republicans are Dan Brady and John C. Milhiser.

Illinois House of Representatives — 89th District

Two Republicans are seeking nominations in the 89th District: State Rep. Tony McCombie, of Savanna; and Victoria Onorato, of Bryon. The newly drawn district includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties.

Illinois House of Representatives — 90th District

Two Republican candidates are running the redrawn northern Illinois 90th District that stretches from Freeport to the Rockford area. They are former state Rep. John Cabello , of Machesney Park, and Roscoe Village President Mark W. Szula.

Illinois Senate – 35th District

Rockford business owner Eli Nicolosi, who’s the current chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Party, is running against longtime member of the Illinois Senate, Dave Syverson, of Cherry Valley.

Federal

United States Senate

Seven Republicans are on the ballot for U.S. Senate. The candidates are Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard, Robert “Bobby” Piton, Jimmy Lee Tillman II, Anthony W. Williams, Kathy Salvi and Matthew “Matt” Dubiel.

United States House of Representatives — 16th Congressional District

Four Republicans have filed to run in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District that stretches for miles across the Rock River Valley and then reaches south to parts of Peoria and downstate Illinois.

Those seeking the GOP nomination are JoAnne Guillemette, of Rockford; Darin LaHood, of Peoria; Walt Peters, of Rockford; and Michael Rebresh, of Minooka.

More election coverage: Rockford area early voters greeted with unusual warning with their ballots

United States House of Representatives — 17th Congressional District

Six Democrats are vying to succeed Cheri Bustos , who’s decided not to seek re-election. They are Litesa Wallace, of Rockford; Jonathan Logemann, of Rockford; Jacqueline "Jackie" McGowan, of Rockford; Angie Normoyle and Eric Sorenson, both of Moline; and Marsha Williams, who resides in Peoria and Channahon.

Two Republicans also are running for the 17th Congressional District seat: Charles Helmick and Esther Joy King, both of East Moline.

United States House of Representatives — 11th Congressional District

Six candidates are running against each other in the Republican primary for the U.S. House 11th District in Illinois. Those candidates are Jerry Evans, Andrea Heeg, Catalina Lauf, Susan Hathaway-Altman, Cassandra Tanner Miller and Mark Joseph Carroll.

The newly drawn 11th District contains portions of Belvidere and Boone County.

Winnebago County Clerk

Republican i ncumbent Lori Gummow , of Loves Park, is being challenged by Michael Delgado, of Rockford.

Winnebago County Treasurer

County board member Steve Schultz, R-3, of Roscoe, and Rockton resident Randy Johnson are running against each other in the Republican primary for county treasurer.

Winnebago County Board District 3

Republicans Jay Durstock and John Guevara, both of Roscoe, are running against each other for Winnebago County Board.

Winnebago County Board District 7

Incumbent County Board member Paul Arena, R-7, of Roscoe, is being challenged by Caledonia resident Michelle Lewis.

Boone County Sheriff

Three Republicans are running for Boone County Sheriff to succeed Dave Ernest, who is not seeking re-election. They are former Rockford police officer Oda Poole, Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth and Boone County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Yunk.

Boone County Circuit Clerk

Republican candidates are incumbent Circuit Clerk Pamela Coduto and Karri Anderberg, the village clerk of Poplar Grove.

Boone County Board — District 1

Six Republican candidates are running against each other for four seats on the county board: David R. Wiltse, Brent Mueller, Raymond R. Larson, Mark D. Pentecost, Lisa Zupon, and Brian Schneider.

Boone County Board — District 2

District 2 candidates are Republicans Tom Walberg, Karl Johnson, Ryan Curry, Alisa Patterson, and Brandon C. Parker. Voters will select four.

Stephenson County Sheriff

For the first time in more than 20 years, Stephenson County voters will elect a new sheriff. Lamar Hail and Steve Stovall are running in the Republican primary. Sheriff David Snyder announced in January that he would not seek re-election after serving as sheriff since 1998.

Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder

Republicans Jennifer (Alber) Blakley and Jazmin Wingert are running against each other to be their party's nominee.

Related: Illinois summer primary election gives parties less time to forgive and forget

Stephenson County Board — District F

Republicans Larry Jogerst, Clayton Zimmerman and Brooke Deininger-Wagner are running for two board seats in District F.

Stephenson County Board — District H

Republicans Nicole Baker, Garrett Miller and Steven Fricke are running for two seats.

Stephenson County Board — District I

Voters will select two candidates in District I from a field of three. The race is between Republicans Mark Diddens, Brian Brandt, and Timothy S. Whalen.

Referendums

Voters will be asked to decide eight bipartisan referendums or advisory questions in across four counties. They are related to the North Park Fire Protection District, Northwest Fire Protection District, River Bluff Nursing Home, Pecatonica/Seward Assessment District, Village of Durand, City of Loves Park, Lena-Winslow School District Board of Education, and the Orangeville School District.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at jhagerty@rrstar.com and @jimhagerty .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the ballot: A look at who and what will be before voters in the 2022 primary election

Related
hoiabc.com

Pekin Mayor concedes Illinois House race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mayor of Pekin Mark Luft conceded to challenger Travis Weaver following a competitive race for a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. Luft released a statement announcing his concession on Facebook. “It’s been an honor to serve as your state representative,” Luft said....
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Bailey big winner in Illinois gubernatorial race

Darren Bailey is the big winner in the Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday winning 57 percent of the vote. Bailey is an Illinois State Senator. His closest competitor is Jesse Sullivan who won 16 percent of the vote. Sullivan is down by over 320,000 votes from Bailey's lead. In third place is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin who won 15 percent of the vote. Bailey will face Governor J.B. Pritzker in the November Midterm Election.
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
David Snyder
Person
Cheri Bustos
US News and World Report

Races to Watch in the Illinois Primary

Illinois has become bluer in recent elections, as historically Republican suburbs in Chicagoland have turned increasingly to the Democrats. Republicans have hoped to reverse some of these gains, but the influence and preferences of the party’s rural base in this week’s primaries may make that difficult. Meanwhile, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Tazewell County Republicans say recent GOP primary campaign tactics are 'too negative'

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, and some Tazewell County conservatives say primary campaign tactics in this cycle are too "cutthroat." The Tazewell County Republicans released a statement on Friday saying they find recent campaign tactics used among Illinois Republican candidates unacceptable, with prolific negative messages being circulated by many campaign teams about their primary opponents.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Illinois changes terminology of high school equivalency certificates

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Governor JB Pritzker has replaced the name for High School Equivalency Certificates with Illinois High School Diplomas. The change means many graduates can avoid unwarranted disadvantages. The previous name carried an incorrect stigma as being lower than a high school diploma, which often resulted in people being...
