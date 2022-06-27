ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 free agents goalies the Detroit Red Wings should consider

By Tyler Kotila
 2 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings require a backup goalie. With Thomas Greiss seeing his contract expire and becoming an unrestricted free agent, the team has to find a new netminder to fill the backup role. While the team has several in-house options to consider, it might not be the worst thing in...

