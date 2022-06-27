ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Fabulous Fourth on tap

By Carol Johnson
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago

With the upcoming Fourth of July falling on a Monday, the holiday is shaping up to let many folks celebrate over the three-day weekend.

Whether you plan to celebrate all weekend or just on Independence Day, choices in the Times-Mail area abound.

Family Fun Day at Thornton Park

The city of Bedford, Bedford Parks Department and United Way of South Central Indiana have teamed up to host a free Family Fun Day at Thornton Park July 4.

Local news: Springville Community Academy now authorized by University of Southern Indiana for K-8.

From noon to 6 p.m., admission is free to swim at John Lowery Municipal Pool. Food trucks will arrive at noon, have a chat with a Bedford police officer from noon to 2 p.m. and check out a Bedford Fire Department fire engine from noon-2 and 4-6 p.m.

The Bedford Community Band will give a concert from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

At 10 p.m., cap off the day with the city fireworks show. Fireworks will be launched from Wilson Park.

Mitchell

• 10 p.m. July 3, fireworks show at Lehigh field in Mitchell.

Shoals Catfish Festival

The 37th annual Catfish Festival runs June 30-July 4. The small Martin County town has been celebrating its White River identity and catfish since 1985. Festival events include live music, kickball and softball tournaments, egg toss, crowning of the festival queen and little misses, a 5K run/walk, Battle of the Bands and the contest for catching the biggest catfish. For a complete schedule, check out the Shoals Catfish Festival Facebook page.

• 10:30 a.m. Catfish Festival parade

•11 a.m.-2 p.m. Weigh-in of catfish at the Shoals Fire Station

• 2 p.m. Catfish Cookin contest

• 2 p.m. Battle of the Bands

• 10 p.m. Fireworks

West Boggs Park

The Loogootee recreation park and campground has a full weekend of events planned with most activities on July 2-3. View the full schedule at www.westboggs.com

July 2

1 p.m. Boat parade—Line up starts at 1215PM and the lead boat will start the parade at 1PM.

Pony rides throughout the day

6:30 p.m. Terry Lee and the Million Dollar Band at the Bittersweet Shelter

8:30 p.m. Tailfin Cadillacs at the Bittersweet Shelter

July 3

10 a.m.-8 p.m. National Guard inflatable obstacle course and rock climbing wall

7 p.m. Golf cart parade.

Pony Rides throughout the day

8 p.m. Big Fun Band

10 p.m. Fireworks

Thunder Over Patoka

Patoka Lake is hosting its 16th annual Thunder Over Patoka fireworks display at Patoka Lake beach July 2 at 10 p.m.

The beach is expected to fill quickly, so plan to arrive early to secure a spot. Beach concessions will be open.

Entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles is required for the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area, located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164.

Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

2022 Limestone Heritage Festival Parade

BEDFORD – Saturday brought the community together to celebrate the rich history of Limestone used for historical landmarks, buildings, and statues throughout the United States during the Limestone Heritage Festival Parade. This year brought in over 60 entries varying from antique trucks, cars and tractors, as well as the...
BEDFORD, IN
wgnradio.com

Lou’s Bloomington Indiana Barn Vacation Giveaway

Erin White, Director of Leisure Marketing & Media at Visit Bloomington joins Lou Manfredini to talk about getting away to Bloomington, Indiana this summer!. Enter to win this Bloomington, Indiana giveaway package that includes a two-night stay at The Barn at Briar Ridge, a historic circa-1900 barn converted to a fabulous vacation rental. From the cuisines to the beautiful views, Lou and Erin talk about the best parts of the destination.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Schnell assigned to Jasper Post as probationary trooper

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, eighteen Probationary Troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers, the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Leah Schnell to the ranks of District #34. Probationary Trooper Schnell is a native of Jasper and a graduate of Jasper...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Bedford, IN
Government
City
Mitchell, IN
City
Bedford, IN
State
Indiana State
bcdemocrat.com

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson, age 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at her home in Franklin. She was a former resident of Brown County and Morgantown. Donna was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Nashville, to her parents, the late Raymond...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Authorities re-open 51-year-old southern Indiana cold case, families thankful for possibility of more answers

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is re-opening a cold case that has left a town shrouded with questions for over 50 years. It was Dec. 18, 1971, when anyone would ever see 16-year-old Michael Sewell, 17-year-old Stanley Robison and 19-year-old Jerry Autry alive when the teens went to a cabin on Robison's family farm in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Independence Day#Catfish#Softball#Fireworks Show#The Times Mail#Bedford Parks Department#K 8#Bedford Fire Department
WTWO/WAWV

Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response […]
VINCENNES, IN
wdrb.com

Owners of Georgetown, Indiana bakery planning to open more restaurants

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana bakery is paving the way for growth — and the result would be icing on the cake for the small town and its future. The Georgetown Bakery opened its doors at its new location less than two weeks ago on Copperfield Drive. Owners Wade Simon and Nik Hiner are farmers who purchased the bakery from its original location just down the road and moved it into a larger location in a shopping plaza.
GEORGETOWN, IN
wrtv.com

More than 7,500 lose power in Greenwood because of squirrel

GREENWOOD — On Tuesday morning, thousands of Duke Energy customers lost their power due to a squirrel in Greenwood. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, just before 9:30 a.m. Duke Energy crews responded after learning of the outage affecting more than 7,500 customers. Workers learned the outage was caused...
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 28, 2022

Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Mobile home park sitting in way of proposed industrial park project

Shelbyville’s Common Council will make the final decision on whether the annexation of approximately 33 acres on the city’s east side happens for Genesis Property Development. The Shelbyville-based developer is working with a client to purchase the land, which is mostly farm land, for the creation of an...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Kayak Under the Full Moon at Blue River in Indiana

You have the opportunity to take a nighttime kayaking trip in Indiana underneath the stars and a full moon. I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in my own kayak. The Blue River sparked my love for kayaking, and I think it just rejuvenated it with a couple of upcoming events that sound so awesome.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter

Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter, 94, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Jesse T. Carter was born on June 25, 1927, to Jess and Louise (Hostetter) Carter in Bedford, IN. While he was in High School he worked at the Indiana and Lawrence Theatres. Several years later he met Beatrice May Tillett while he was talking tickets at a theatre. Beatrice and Jesse married on September 27, 1952. They made a lifetime of memories and built a life; raising 2 children, doing a lot of traveling, entertaining with dear friends, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandson when he came into the world. Beatrice left his side when she passed away on November 6, 2011.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two graduate Lawrence County Superior I Problem Solving Court

BEDFORD – Tuesday morning was a time of celebration for two individuals who graduated from Lawrence County Superior Court I Problem Solving Court. Robert Lee and Duane Sharp were honored today at the graduation, for their diligence and hard work to make themselves better. Superior Court I Judge John...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
863
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy