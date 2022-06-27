ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County election board to hear complaints of electioneering, derogatory language

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
 2 days ago

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County election board will meet this week to address two filed complaints, one of electioneering and the other of false statements and the use of stereotypical or derogatory terms.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the voter registration office, suite 200, at the Lawrence County Courthouse Plaza.

On May 6, a complaint was submitted to the Lawrence County Clerk’s office by Sarah Hillenburg, who was working at the Mitchell Community Center polling site, located at 101 Tom Green Drive, on behalf of the Democratic Party.

Hillenburg wrote that a man had voted at the site, left and returned shortly after because he did not receive an “I voted” sticker, which are typically handed out to voters.

In her filing, she referred to the man as “Lurch” after hearing someone else call him that. She would later identify him as Mitchell Police Department officer Rob German.

Upon his re-entry, she said German began speaking with Mark Bryant, who was working at the site on behalf of the Republican Party.

Amidst their conversation, Hillenburg wrote that she overheard German telling him that he did not get a sticker even though he wanted one, to which she said Bryant replied, telling him that he cannot go back through the line and vote twice.

“Well, if the Democrats were running the election we could vote twice,” Hillenburg’s complaint alleges German responded.

She said that at the time German made this comment, he was within a few feet of voters.

Hillenburg wrote that she felt his comment undermined the efforts made by those involved to hold a fair and honest election.

“We all took an oath before the polls opened to defend the Constitution, just like the police force do. For a police officer to make such a statement inside a polling place undermines the efforts made by the poll workers, the election board and the county clerk to hold a fair and honest election. And undermines the belief by the public that the county clerk, election board and poll workers have achieved just that,” her complaint read.

Hillenburg also wrote in her filing that she planned to submit a complaint prior to this happening because there was a man at the polling site claiming to be the chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party who entered without necessary credentials.

German filed a complaint on June 14 denying having made the statement alleged by Hillenburg.

“I never made that statement. I never mentioned the word ‘Democrats,’ nor did I mention any political party,” he said in his filing.

He also wrote that “Lurch” is a stereotypical and derogatory term for a person of tall stature, the use of which by Hillenburg in her complaint left him “greatly offended.”

According to Lawrence County Clerk Billie Tumey, the board will hear the complaints before potentially passing the information along to the prosecutor, who could investigate the matter.

Based on the findings, potential punishments, including individuals being barred from working polls in the future, are a possibility, Tumey said.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Lawrence County election board to hear complaints of electioneering, derogatory language

