OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started on a cool note with morning lows dipping into the 50s. Plenty of sun, cooler conditions and low humidity made for a fantastic afternoon. Temperatures warmed back to around 80 degrees, but that is several degrees below average for late June. We’ll hold in the upper 70s to around 80 through 7pm, but we’ll quickly drop into the 60s by 10pm. Another cool night is expected, with overnight lows once again in the middle 50s.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO