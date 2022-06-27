ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headlines in History 1966: A rose by any other name probably belongs to Mrs. Don Roberts

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKDem_0gN7okdg00

June 26, 1901: “The exercises of the 34th annual closing of St. Joseph’s academy, which marked the close of another year of successful school work in the popular institution, were held this afternoon in St. Patrick’s hall at 2:30 o’clock, in the presence of a large audience of friends and patrons who assembled desirous to aid by their presence in encouraging the youthful participants in the programme enacted, as well as to testify to their due appreciation of the zealous labor of those who had so strenuously endeavored to render this, the crowning act of faithfully accomplishes works, as perfect as possible.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 27, 1916: “’Avoid South Bend—BULLS!’ Already the telepathy of hobodom has sounded the warning with the arrest and conviction here of 26 transients charged with trespass in the snitching of free transportation on New York Central trains.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 28, 1926: “South Bend, already on the main trunk lines of railroad and highway communication, was today given the additional advantage of being on a main trunk line of electric power when the last gap in a far-flung superpower system was completed. The system, extending from Chicago, northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana to Pittsburgh, Pa., Cleveland, O., Toledo, O., and other points in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, was bridged when power was turned on over a 55-mile 132,000 volt transmission line from South Bend to Michigan City, Ind.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 29, 1939: “Nature took a hand Wednesday in the construction of the Angela boulevard bridge. A heavy rain in the afternoon washed out a crater about 30 feet wide and 10 feet deep from Riverside drive at the west end of the bridge. The street department had plugged two sewers emptying into the river near the bridge to facilitate construction work.” — The South Bend Tribune

June 30, 1945: “Children up to 14 years of age who enjoy swimming may obtain only in The Tribune business office tickets that will give them the privilege of the pool in Playland park from its official opening Saturday, July 7, until it closes at the end of the season.” — The South Bend Tribune

July 1, 1953: “An estimate of $78,500 was made today as the loss in fires which destroyed the Willow Creek Methodist Church and parsonage on Jefferson Rd., east Mishawaka, and a nearby barn, about 2 p. m. Tuesday, but firemen still were unable to determine the cause.” — The South Bend Tribune

July 2, 1966: “Award winners in the 13th annual Rose Show sponsored by the Michiana Rose Society have been announced by society officials. They were: Mrs. Don J. Roberts, of South Bend, Queen of the Show Trophy, Princess of the Show Trophy, best three hybrid tea roses of different varieties, Queen’s Court Award and silver medal certificate for more than 75 bushes in home garden; Raymond Krych of South Bend, runner-up to Queen of Show, best hybrid tea roses of same variety; and best grandiflora (one bloom in a vase).” — The South Bend Tribune

