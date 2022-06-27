ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, PA

Old Economy to showcase 'Hidden Sounds' from Grammy winner

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iFZv_0gN7oisE00

AMBRIDGE − See and hear the musical legacy left by the Harmony Society as Old Economy Village presents the Hidden Sounds Musical Program on July 16.

The 2 p.m. event, at the Granary at the Old Economy historical site in Ambridge, will include Harmonist music, recently released by four-time Grammy Award-winning cellist Eugene Friesen, along with a behind-the-scenes look of some of the musical heritage of the Harmony Society that founded Old Economy. The two-hour event is free, but reservations are requested by e-mailing Friends of Old Economy, c-jaweber@pa.gov.

Light refreshments will be served at the event, co-sponsored by the Harmony Museum, in Harmony, Butler County. Guests will see Harmonist instruments, view music written by members of the society, and have a chance to play a square grand piano in Old Economy's historic Feast Hall building.

“Old Economy is lucky to have the musical archives of the Harmony Society,” Sarah Buffington, curator at Old Economy Village, said. “For this event, visitors can view items from those archives, as well as some of the mid-19th century musical instruments played at Harmony Society concerts.”The Hidden Sounds Musical Program also will showcase Harmony Society music recorded by cellist Friesen in the wine cellar built by the Harmonists in 1809, in Harmony.

“Friesen performed a concert in the Harmony Museum wine cellar several years ago,” Harmony Museum board member Andrew Orient said, “and was so inspired by the unique acoustics of space he returned to Harmony to record a compact disc of Harmonist music. At the Hidden Sounds Musical Program we are celebrating the release of this recorded music in digital form.”Friesen will perform a concert that same weekend in New Harmony, Ind., the second home of the Harmony Society. Efforts are underway in hopes of bringing him to western Pennsylvania for live performances of this Harmonist music in Harmony and Old Economy.

He has won Grammys for Best New Age Album ("Miho: Journey to The Mountain") in 2010, "Silver Solstice" in 2008, and "Spanish Angel" in 1993; and Best World Music Album ("Journey With The Sun") in 2000.

The Hidden Sounds Musical Program is one of several cooperative efforts between the three “homes” of the Harmony Society.

“We are glad to work with the Harmony Museum for the return of our behind-the-scenes programming at Old Economy Village,” Jason Weber, executive director of Friends of Old Economy, said. “Many people know of the Harmony Society because of the religion, industry, and agriculture. But they also were very musical, and it is wonderful that we can continue to bring that musical legacy to life.”

The Harmony Society became one of 19th century America’s most successful communal groups in various businesses, especially in production of woolens and linens. Members founded the borough of Harmony in Butler County in 1804, and after 10 years of progress, relocated to Indiana Territory to found the town of New Harmony.

As former Pennsylvanians have done throughout the centuries, The Harmony Society moved back home to Pennsylvania in 1824, to establish their final home, Economy, (now Ambridge). The society started practicing celibacy while in Harmony, and as members aged and died, the Society was dissolved in 1905.

Old Economy Village, a gemstone site of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, preserves and presents the life, thought and material culture of the Harmony Society. In this endeavor, the state Historical and Museum Commission is actively supported by the Friends of Old Economy Village, a nonprofit community-based organization. Old Economy is part of Ambridge’s Economy National Historic District.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top events: June 30-July 6

Have your voice ready for the Independence Day Hamilton Sing-Along. Presented by NonStop Broadway and Hard Rock Café, the event invites guests to belt out tunes from the hit show about America’s Founding Fathers. If you are more of an observer, you can watch your friends or family put on a special show. Something like this only comes around once a year, so make sure you bring your entire crew. 7 -10 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $5, $10 to sing. facebook.com/NonStopBroadway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin plans for 'Wings' installation

An art exhibit that encourages a person to be photographed with metal angel’s wings adorned with renderings depicting prominent aspects of a community’s heritage is coming to Irwin this summer. The popular Wings Across Westmoreland is tentatively set to land at The Lamp Theatre courtyard at 222 Main...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Butler County, PA
Entertainment
County
Butler County, PA
Harmony, PA
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Ambridge, PA
Ambridge, PA
Government
City
Harmony, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
nextpittsburgh.com

10 fun-filled Pittsburgh events for kids in July

This article was underwritten by Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh. Sign up here for Kidsburgh’s free newsletter filled with local resources and expert advice on raising healthy, thriving kids in southwestern PA. You don’t need to look far to find kid-friendly fun in July. There are plenty of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Grand Piano#Friends Of Old Economy#The Harmony Museum#Harmonists
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Evan and Mallory’s Woodland Wedding

It’s hard to imagine that your future spouse could be passing you before the morning school bell, but that’s exactly what happened with Evan Kern and Mallory Sluhocki. In high school, Evan was in the same first-period math class as Mallory’s older sister. Although Evan was a senior and did not have any classes with Mallory, a sophomore, he had seen her walk into school with her sister every day. Eventually, one morning, Evan gathered enough courage to ask Mallory for her phone number. The two began dating, and in Mallory’s words ‘the rest is history.’
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Bantam Club Celebrating Anniversary; Invasion Set For Wednesday

Residents may notice a large number of unique vehicles locally as an organization celebrates an important milestone this week in Butler. The American Austin Bantam Club is holding their 60th Anniversary annual gathering beginning today and continuing through Wednesday. This is a private event but the organization will congregate with...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Rivertown Pub and Grill in Leechburg on way to becoming pool hall

A new business is coming to the former space where the Rivertown Pub and Grill operated on 118 Third St. in Leechburg. In 2019, Hyde Park resident Chris Frank kicked around the idea of opening a pool hall with his friend, Kevin McKee, to provide a space for people to play pool, compete in tournaments and leagues and enjoy family-friendly fun. Frank had no previous business experience, but McKee owned a construction company.
LEECHBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Line Painting Operations this Week in Beaver and Allegheny Counties

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Monday through Saturday, June 27-July 2 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the following locations:. Beaver...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle says it will cover travel costs for abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it will reimburse employees who choose to travel to get an abortion.In a statement Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements for family planning services. Giant Eagle said staff will receive more information soon.Find the full statement below."At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days."Last week, Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, announced similar plans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield veterinary center attracts pets, owners with treats, tours

Hannastown Veterinary Center’s Summer Treat Social attracted more than 40 owners and their pets Saturday afternoon, including Kristy McCracken and her Burmese Mountain Dog, Riley. At 13 months, rambunctious Riley is well on the way to reaching the 2-foot height at the shoulders many dogs of that species achieve...
GREENSBURG, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy