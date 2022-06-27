ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Free movie night, beer garden and more in Evansville-area food news

By Aimee Blume, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Bayou Boys Concessions is a new area food truck serving Southern-style snowballs, which is extreme shaved ice served with syrup (including dye free and sugar free syrups) and candy toppings. For more information or to book call 828-301-2538.

Hoosier Burger is hosting a free Family movie night on Thursday, June 30, at dusk (around 8 p.m.) Guests should bring their own chairs. Hoosier Burger will stay open to serve food. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will be shown.

Hoosier Burger is at 325 S. Green River Road.

More local food news: Downtown Newburgh needed a coffee shop. Now it has one on the riverfront.

Los Alfaro's Restaurant is moving to the former Kennel Club building on Evansville's North Side. No date for the move has been announced. The restaurant serves a variety of Latin dishes including authentic Salvadoran, Venezuelan and Peruvian specialties in addition to their famous foot-long tacos.

Los Alfaro's Restaurant will soon be at 5201 Kratzville Road; 812-550-1186.

Lunch on the Lawn will happen on Friday, July 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the lawn of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse. Stop by for food trucks and fun.

The Old Courthouse is at 201 N.W. Fourth St.

Want locally grown fruit? Here's when and where to find berries, apples and more

The Newburgh Music Festival will happen on Saturday, July 2, from 2-10 p.m. in Downtown Newburgh. Stop at the Town Hall parking lot for kids' games and activities from 2-5 p.m., bands playing on front porches along Water Street from 5-7 p.m., and a main event band beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket. A beer-and-wine garden will operate from 5-9:30 p.m. and food trucks will be on hand. Wrist bands for entry are $10 for the porch fest and $5 for the beer garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjqPB_0gN7obh900

Uptown Eatery will be hosting It's a Vibe Type of Night on Sunday, July 3, from 7-11 p.m. Expect live music, bottle service, hookah service, food trucks and more. A general admission ticket is $20. Two tickets and a reserved table is $60. A cabana with 6 VIP tickets and a bottle of wine is $350.

Uptown eatery is at 927 Lincoln Ave.

Unleashed Evansville Dog Bar & Cafe is a new business coming soon to Evansville. It will welcome both canines and their human companions with a coffee bar and full alcohol bar. No location or opening date have been released.

Contact Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Free movie night, beer garden and more in Evansville-area food news

The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

