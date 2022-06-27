ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North was already the best golf team in the state. It now eyes the best in the country

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – One of the best classes in Indiana high school girls golf history will complete their prep career on a national stage.

The North girls' golf team represents Indiana this week in the High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst. The annual event, which runs today through Wednesday, is comprised of only state champions in each division of every state.

The recent graduating class of Chloe Johnson, Faith Johnson, Destynie Sheridan and Reagan Sohn earned a spot with the Huskies' sixth state title last fall.

"Playing for the state of Indiana is super exciting," said Faith Johnson. "The fact that we will be competing only against state champions for the next few days is pretty cool. I think us four are able to see the achievements we’ve made being in this surreal environment."

NORTH GIRLS GOLF: The Huskies won their sixth state title in eight years last fall

Held at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina – the No. 2 course has hosted multiple major championships – the invitational is played at the No. 1, No. 6 and No. 9 courses, each around 5,800 yards. The team noted the courses are set up shorter than others but present different challenges.

The four played multiple practice rounds over the last few days. They began their first round between 7:15-7:48 a.m. CT on Monday.

"They are very different from what you will find in Indiana," said Chloe Johnson. "The Bermuda grass is much tighter than the bent and zoysia grass we are used to. The tough natural sand hazards can make these courses hard."

This is the second time the state champions have competed in this event.

North finished eighth last year at Pinehurst with a three-day score of 317-312-321. Chloe Johnson was the individual champion at 1-under, the only player in the field to break par. Faith Johnson finished tied for eighth, while Sheridan was tied for 90th and Sohn finished tied for 105th in a field of over 200 competitors.

A result-oriented goal for the group is to better its performance this year. It isn't the main focus, though. They want to enjoy the experience against the best high school teams in the country.

"If we make a goal to stick to our physical and mental routines, then we believe that the results will come for us," said Sohn. "This team has worked super hard and I have no doubt that we can compete among all these other states. We will be spending the entire week in Pinehurst. That’s a golfers dream."

This group is already one of the most accomplished classes in IHSAA history. North won three state championships in the last four years – it finished second in 2019 – and set multiple postseason records. The moment was never too big.

Ken Wempe, who retired as the North coach in April , said this team was already thinking of this tournament when leaving Prairie View last October. He will be at Pinehurst to coach the group one last time.

"It means a lot to these kids," said Wempe. "I knew they were excited to get back. There's a lot of emotion about (coaching them again). I want them to compete and have fun. Their mindset is to improve on their finish from last year. We'll be very focused."

This will also be the final time this graduating class will compete as teammates. All four will play Division I collegiate golf – the Johnson sisters at Furman, Sohn at IUPUI, Sheridan at Evansville – and report to campus this fall. This moment may be bittersweet but one they cherish.

Not every team receives this opportunity. North wants to show it once again belongs with the best.

"To be able to play with each other one last time before we start college is a special thing," said Sheridan. "We are so excited for this final opportunity to show what the Lady Huskies are all about. I know we are prepared to give Pinehurst our all. We are looking forward to having a lot of fun and making the best last memories together as a team."

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: North was already the best golf team in the state. It now eyes the best in the country

