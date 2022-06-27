ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Tri-State Food Bank turns 40, facing one of its toughest challenges to date

By Alexa Shrake, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnZis_0gN7oZsZ00

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Want some perspective on what the Tri-State Food Bank has done in its 40 years of service in the Evansville area?

Here's a number: 192,000,000.

That's the total amount of food, in pounds, that the Tri-State Food Bank has distributed since its inception in 1982.

The Tri-State Food Bank started by helping seven non-profit agenciesout of a borrowed truck, but now serves some 280 agencies in 33 Tri-State counties out of its own building. It celebrated its anniversary Friday with tours of its current facility at 2504 Lynch Road and comments from guest speakers.

Hunger never seems to end in any community, and there's another foe working against assistance agencies these days: Inflation. Prices are rising, so budgets are tighter than they've been in years. People can't donate as much to relief agencies such as the Tri-State Food Bank, and to make matters worse, the food bank isn't getting as much bang for its buck when buying supplies.

Local news: As pandemic wanes, what's bringing tourism back to Evansville and Henderson?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGzJJ_0gN7oZsZ00

"We're getting pinched from all sides," said Glenn Roberts, executive director of the food bank.

The consumer price index rose 8.6% since last year according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ariana Torres, an associate professor of agriculture economics at Purdue University, said the increase of food prices is affecting every part of the state.

"We've increased in number of insecure individuals in the U.S.," Torres said. "It's concerning to say the least."

Torres said the impact of food prices will go beyond just what customers are seeing at the grocery store checkout aisle. The effects are working their way up the supply chain to farmers, too.

"People who were insecure before (the COVID-19 pandemic) are more insecure now," she said.

Local news: New law requires school boards to allow public comments. But there will be rules in place.

Roberts said they are seeing more of a need in the Evansville area and food donations have been lower than normal.  About 20% of the food bank's supply is purchased and 30% of their monetary donations goes to fuel for the trucks. Gas prices have essentially doubled over the past few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41o39Q_0gN7oZsZ00

Roberts said donating just a dollar provides six meals and people can donate online. He said they rely on volunteers to label, pack bags and a lot more. They look for non-perishable food donations, as well.

"We've survived many crises," Roberts said. "Whatever is on the horizon, we'll make it through."

The agency has an ambitious goal: eliminating the community food gap by 2030.

"It's been a wonderful adventure and continues to be," Roberts said. "We have a rich tradition of people helping."

Alexa Shrake can be reached by email at AShrake@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Tri-State Food Bank turns 40, facing one of its toughest challenges to date

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Chipotle brings “real flavor” past the Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Chipotle has officially opened its first restaurant across the Blue Bridge in Owensboro! The new Mexican grill is located at Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard. Food staff tells us the opening created 25 new jobs in the Tri-State. This Chipotle will also have a “Chipotlane”. It’s a drive-thru where customers can […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fireworks shows around the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Various communities around the Tri-State are having their Fourth of July Celebrations, but which one is closest to you? Indiana According to Facebook, the fireworks show for Evansville is free and is presented by Bally’s Evansville. It will be along Riverside Drive and the event will start off with food trucks and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
wevv.com

Owensboro church planning free fireworks show for area families to enjoy

A night of fireworks is coming to the skies of Owensboro, Kentucky this Friday evening. As many Tri-State communities cancel plans for patriotic displays this summer, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Owensboro is inviting residents for a family and fireworks night. Admission is free with the festivities beginning at 7:30...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

New Reptile Specialty Store Opening in Chandler Indiana

Chandler will soon be home to a unique new store. Recently on Facebook something super interesting came across my feed. It was a photo of different tanks for reptiles, and I wondered, is this local? I know we've got a few pet specialty stores in town, but they (correct me if I'm wrong) typically cater to all kinds of pets and not just one kind. A new place will be opening this summer in Chandler, and they will be catering specifically to our cold-blooded friends.
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Some Evansville residents credited more money for water bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Earlier this month, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the details of an assistance program for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers. Initially, customers making less than $50,000 per household would get a $3 credit per month, totaling $36 per year. EWSU Executive Director Lane Young explained that the reason they chose […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Roberts
14news.com

Wesselman Woods holding free admission week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Wesselman Woods say it’s free to get in this week. They tell us guests can enter the nature preserve for no charge and check out the new additions to the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape. It will be free from Tuesday to Sunday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Volunteers are changing up Owensboro houses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Houses in Owensboro are going to see a few changes this week. The Kentucky Changers will have 150 volunteers working on home repairs such as roofing, painting, and build handicamp ramps and decks. There will be 18 projects completed by the volunteers this week. Kentucky Changers is a ministry of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Prices#Non Perishable Food#Tri State#Charity#Tri State Food Bank#The Food Bank#Purdue University
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Evansville shooting sends man to hospital, damages business and vehicle

Police in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for more information on a Sunday shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers went to investigate a shooting in the area of Washington Avenue and S. Kentucky Avenue early Sunday around 3 a.m. When they arrived in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native named forensic scientist of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) have recognized an Evansville native as the forensic scientist of the year. ISP says the Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year Award is presented annually to a Forensic Scientist within the Laboratory Division deemed to have consistently provided a superior quality forensic analysis service in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Century Aluminum shut down creates economic impact in Hancock Co.

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The idling process began Monday, June 27, for the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville. This closure isn’t just hurting the employees losing their jobs, but Mike Baker, Director of Economic Development for the Industrial Foundation, says Hancock County is losing an important piece of their revenue.
HAWESVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
14news.com

Evansville couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is celebrating a special milestone Monday. 77 years married!. Marvin and Beverly Sue are 95 years old. They got married in Evansville on this day in 1945. Beverly still has their toaster they got as a wedding gift 77 years ago, they’ve kept...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Boonville’s Scales Lake 2022 4th of July Fireworks Canceled

Scales Lake Park in Boonville has decided to cancel their annual fireworks show for 2022. The Fourth of July Fireworks show at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana has been a family tradition for years. Folks from the Boonville area gather on the beach at Scales Lake to watch in amazement, the fireworks in the night sky. However, that won't be the case in 2022.
BOONVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy