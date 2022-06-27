Tri-State Food Bank turns 40, facing one of its toughest challenges to date

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Want some perspective on what the Tri-State Food Bank has done in its 40 years of service in the Evansville area?

Here's a number: 192,000,000.

That's the total amount of food, in pounds, that the Tri-State Food Bank has distributed since its inception in 1982.

The Tri-State Food Bank started by helping seven non-profit agenciesout of a borrowed truck, but now serves some 280 agencies in 33 Tri-State counties out of its own building. It celebrated its anniversary Friday with tours of its current facility at 2504 Lynch Road and comments from guest speakers.

Hunger never seems to end in any community, and there's another foe working against assistance agencies these days: Inflation. Prices are rising, so budgets are tighter than they've been in years. People can't donate as much to relief agencies such as the Tri-State Food Bank, and to make matters worse, the food bank isn't getting as much bang for its buck when buying supplies.

"We're getting pinched from all sides," said Glenn Roberts, executive director of the food bank.

The consumer price index rose 8.6% since last year according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ariana Torres, an associate professor of agriculture economics at Purdue University, said the increase of food prices is affecting every part of the state.

"We've increased in number of insecure individuals in the U.S.," Torres said. "It's concerning to say the least."

Torres said the impact of food prices will go beyond just what customers are seeing at the grocery store checkout aisle. The effects are working their way up the supply chain to farmers, too.

"People who were insecure before (the COVID-19 pandemic) are more insecure now," she said.

Roberts said they are seeing more of a need in the Evansville area and food donations have been lower than normal. About 20% of the food bank's supply is purchased and 30% of their monetary donations goes to fuel for the trucks. Gas prices have essentially doubled over the past few months.

Roberts said donating just a dollar provides six meals and people can donate online. He said they rely on volunteers to label, pack bags and a lot more. They look for non-perishable food donations, as well.

"We've survived many crises," Roberts said. "Whatever is on the horizon, we'll make it through."

The agency has an ambitious goal: eliminating the community food gap by 2030.

"It's been a wonderful adventure and continues to be," Roberts said. "We have a rich tradition of people helping."

