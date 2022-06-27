Clarksville considers massive childcare facility

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — As of Monday morning ten burn bans are in effect in the Middle Tennessee area. In Tullahoma, Deputy Fire Marshal Nick Kimbro has shared that burn permits will not be issued inside of Tullahoma City Limits until the area receives "a significant amount of rain." Kimbro said that the biggest concern during this time period is the use of fireworks. Fireworks will be allowed from July 1 through July 3 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on July 4 fireworks will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Kimbro urges that residents use caution with fireworks.

