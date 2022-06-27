Residents reminded fireworks still banned in Aurora

AURORA – Although starting July 1 possessing and setting off consumer-grade fireworks will be legal in some Ohio communities, Aurora residents should be aware that the city’s ban on such activity will remain in effect.

“As we approach the July 4 holiday, we want to remind residents that the city does not allow the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks within the city limits,” stresses Fire Chief David Barnes.

“Only shows by licensed technicians who have obtained a permit are allowed. A recent change in Ohio law now allows discharge in other areas of the state, but many cities like Aurora have opted out and will enforce their own ordinances.”

City Council decided to opt out of the new state regulations in March. “Thus, home fireworks displays are still prohibited within the city,” said Barnes.

House Bill 172, which relaxed Ohio’s fireworks discharge law, was passed by the General Assembly last year.

“The bill opens up the ability for individuals to not only purchase fireworks, but to transport, ignite and have private fireworks displays, etc. on several holidays during the year,” Law Director Dean DePiero told Council when the opt-out legislation was proposed.

The holidays are New Year’s Eve; New Year’s Day; Chinese New Year; Cinco de Mayo; Memorial Day and Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding; Juneteenth; Labor Day and Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding; July 3-5, Friday to Sunday before and after July 4; and Diwali.

The new law says residents can shoot off consumer-grade fireworks on their properties or on someone else’s with permission on those certain days.

But several other communities in Northeast Ohio, including Twinsburg, Akron, Mayfield Heights, Orange, South Euclid, Brecksville, Richmond Heights, Cleveland Heights, Tallmadge and Silver Lake also have decided to opt out of HB 172.

Reminderville and Twinsburg Township have not chosen to opt out of the new Ohio fireworks law.

Aurora’s ordinance also states: “No person shall sell fireworks of any kind to a person under 18 years old” and “except as otherwise provided in Ohio Revised Code 3743.44, no person, other than a licensed manufacturer, licensed wholesaler, licensed exhibitor or shipping permit holder, shall possess 1.3 G fireworks.”

The ordinance states anyone in violation can be found guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree for a first offense, and can be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned not more than six months or both.

Aurora will conduct its July 4 fireworks display at dusk from the West Pioneer Trail ballfields across from the parks and recreation/planning and zoning offices and the former Masonic Temple.

Medical professionals caution the potential increase of fireworks use in communities which do not ban them can lead to more injuries.

Dr. Anjay Khandelwal, director of the Paul and Carol David Foundation Burn Institute at Akron Children's Hospital, said 50 percent of injuries nationally happen to bystanders, and that states “that used to have restrictions had a slightly lower rate” of injuries.

Khandelwal added Akron Children's Hospital sees about 10 to 20 patients a year injured from fireworks and firecrackers, but he noted “a lot of the smaller hospitals may see more,” as well as urgent care centers.

“We tend to receive the more severe ones, with large burn injuries,” he said. “Or those that occur in the immediate local area.”

