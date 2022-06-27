Whether you fancy the livestock shows, visiting the midway, checking out the indoor projects or just people watching as you stroll the grounds, the annual Owen County Fair is the place you'll want to be Saturday, July 2 through Saturday, July 9.

The theme for this year's fair is 'Bloom where you're planted.'

Although several events, shows and competition judging will have already taken place once this reaches both online and print, there is so much yet to do at the fair.

More: JPBL prepping future Patriots with skills camp.

On Monday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 29, several projects will be entered by appointment. Judging for projects will be on Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 30. The 4-H cat show will be held on Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m. in the exhibit hall, with the small animal show at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2 is the official start of the fair with the entry of swine, poultry, rabbits, sheep, beef, dairy, goats and horses. Open class events will be entered from 8 a.m. until noon and horse contesting will take place at 4 p.m. in the horse arena.

The fairgrounds will be hopping on Sunday, July 3 with the opening of the extension hall from noon until 4 p.m. The Bear Hollow Wood Carvers will be on scene from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the commons area. The market beef show will begin at 1 p.m. in the show arena and the horse and pony pulls will start at 2 p.m. in the main arena. The annual Vespers Service Gospel sing will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. in the show arena. The 2022 Miss Owen County Fair queen and princess will be crowned Sunday evening following the contest which starts at 7:30 p.m. The Little Miss & Little Mister contest will also take place during this event.

The fourth of July, on Monday, will feature the sheep show at 9 a.m. in the show arena, the horse & pony fun show at 10 a.m. in the horse arena,

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Owen County Fair scheduled for July 2-9