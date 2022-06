Following the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with Spotify to produce a documentary in Accra, Ghana. Titled A Day in Ghana with Kendrick Lamar, the film shows the Compton rapper in the Ghanaian capital, where he can be seen enjoying many activities in the city, such as going to the beach, taking pictures and playing soccer with locals, and visiting a skatepark created by the late Virgil Abloh.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO