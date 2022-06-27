Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Queens recording studio
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Ridgewood recording studio, according to authorities.
Alutheimeen Imaduddeen, 21, was arrested Saturday morning in Queens on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the June 6 incident , officials said. In the same announcement, authorities identified the victim as Tyda Darden, also 21.More Queens News
Darden, of Brooklyn, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head outside the studio on Wyckoff Avenue near Schaefer Street, investigators said at the time. Police are yet to disclose a suspected motive in the killing.
Imaduddeen, also of Brooklyn, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail following a Sunday court appearance, public records show.
