ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

STATE REPRESENTATIVES LEEPER AND FARRAR SECURE $1 MILLION IN STATE BUDGET FOR REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT SERVICES

By Stephen Krauchick
DoingItLocal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HARTFORD, CT) – Earlier this week, State Representatives Jennifer Leeper (D–Fairfield, Southport) and Kate Farrar (D–West Hartford) commemorated World Refugee Day by celebrating the inclusion of $1 million in the state budget to provide financial assistance to refugee resettlement agencies and to help close the ‘welcome gap’ faced by Connecticut’s refugees....

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ISSUES DECLARATION ENABLING CRUCIAL FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE TO CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE MONTHS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed a declaration that will enable crucial federal support Connecticut has been receiving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – including supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness – to continue through December 28, 2022, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Southport, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield, CT
Government
GreenwichTime

CT seems to be bucking national trend of Democrats becoming Republicans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since the 2020 presidential election, a higher percentage of Connecticut Republicans have left the party to become unaffiliated or Democrats, than Democrats who flipped parties or became unaffiliated, according to data from the Secretary of the State. Connecticut seems...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Dental, transportation benefits now also available to adults without children through Covered Connecticut program

Access Health CT announced Tuesday new eligibility requirements for the Covered Connecticut Program that as of July 1, 2022, the program provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits. The program is available to eligible Connecticut residents at no cost, created and funded by the State of Connecticut and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

State bio-fuel law kicks in July 1

(WTNH) – The next plate of french fries you get at a restaurant in Connecticut may be helping you heat your home soon. On July 1, a new state law is kicking in and it will require all home heating oil to be a biofuel blend. A large amount of the product will be made […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Refugees#Refugee Resettlement#Politics State#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
darientimes.com

Here are new CT laws that go into effect on July 1

As Connecticut’s new fiscal year begins on July 1, the $24.4 billion budget includes major tax cuts and credits, while a raft of new laws take effect from addressing air quality in schools to cracking down on the theft of catalytic converters. Connecticut was already viewed as a leader...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Towns conducting reassessments for buildings and homes

(WFSB) - For some towns it’s that time of year for buildings and homes to have their reassessments conducted by their town’s tax assessors. Eyewitness News talked with a local tax assessor to understand all that goes into this process and what you need to know to effectively and safely prepare for your evaluation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Ku Klux Klan in Connecticut

Within months of the Union victory in the Civil War in 1865, a small band of soldiers from the defeated Confederate army gathered in Pulaski, Tennessee, and formed an organization they dubbed the Ku Klux Klan. Very quickly, like-minded individuals—mostly professionals and former plantation owners—joined what was initially a loose network of chapters throughout much of the South. Their primary focus was to oppose Reconstruction, and to that end the KKK launched a campaign of terror in which its members killed thousands of Black people who worked with poor whites to build a new South. That campaign culminated in the complete defeat of Reconstruction with the Hayes-Tilden Compromise in 1877.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy