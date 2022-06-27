Vacant house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a vacant house fire in Springfield.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, there is a working fire at 238 S. Yellow Springs St. in Springfield.Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news
The fire was called in around 5:20 a.m. on Monday.
2 NEWS crews at the scene were told that the home was vacant and that there will be an order to tear it down. A neighboring home sustained heat exposure damage.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0