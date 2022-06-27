SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a vacant house fire in Springfield.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, there is a working fire at 238 S. Yellow Springs St. in Springfield.

The fire was called in around 5:20 a.m. on Monday.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

2 NEWS crews at the scene were told that the home was vacant and that there will be an order to tear it down. A neighboring home sustained heat exposure damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

