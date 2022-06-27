ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Vacant house fire in Springfield

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a vacant house fire in Springfield.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, there is a working fire at 238 S. Yellow Springs St. in Springfield.

The fire was called in around 5:20 a.m. on Monday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7aUb_0gN7lbnm00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WczrC_0gN7lbnm00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ys4wt_0gN7lbnm00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zHyz_0gN7lbnm00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrT4O_0gN7lbnm00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

2 NEWS crews at the scene were told that the home was vacant and that there will be an order to tear it down. A neighboring home sustained heat exposure damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WDTN

West Milton police to wear body cameras

The cameras will provide an added level of security for the officers and the public, according to West Milton police. West Milton police have utilized in-car cameras for the past 10 years and this equipment will provide coverage away from police cars.
WEST MILTON, OH
