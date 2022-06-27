ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage boy injured after shots fired at east side home

By Izzy Karpinski, Courtney Spinelli
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot early Monday morning while inside a home on Indy’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home in the 3100 block of Manor Court, near E. 32nd and Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m., police said.

“Preliminary information leads our investigators to believe that shots were fired from the outside of that location,” said IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris.

A family was sleeping inside the home when someone fired shots from outside, IMPD said. A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe multiple shots were fired, police said.

“Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene,” Burris said.

While detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, police said they believe the home was targeted and that it was not a random shooting. Investigators have not said whether the victim is believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Neighbors told FOX59 News they were left feeling uneasy after the early morning gunfire. It’s a sound one resident said she is becoming all too familiar with.

Although Aretha Ealy has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, she said she’s never been worried about the safety of her family or others until recently.

“There are things happening in this neighborhood that are not good. We have a lot of children,” said Ealy.

While she is saddened someone was injured, Ealy said she is glad it wasn’t worse than it already was. Still, she fears what could happen if someone decides to open fire again in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of kids, especially over on Manor,” said Ealy. “It’s sad and you just don’t know what day it might be you. I mean I could be walking to my car, and somebody could be speeding through here, shooting and I get hit.”

IMPD’s Burris said any time someone decides to fire a gun there is a chance for a bullet to ricochet and hit an innocent bystander or property.

“Bullets don’t have eyes,” said Burris. “So, although you intend to shoot or fire at particular person, it doesn’t mean that’s where that bullet’s gonna go. As soon as that bullet leaves that gun, leaves that barrel, you don’t have control of where it lands.

“Not having control over where that bullet goes, where it lands, should terrify you. It should really terrify you and make you rethink about that decision to pull the trigger.”

IMPD said it’s important to keep in mind the moment a bullet leaves a gun, the shooter is 100% responsible for what happens next, including any possible serious or deadly repercussions.

“If this doesn’t wake you up, I don’t know what will,” Burris said. “If this doesn’t cause you to give more concern to life and the other individuals, the other human beings that are living in the area, I don’t know what will.”

This shooting marks the 46th nonfatal shooting involving a juvenile victim since the start of 2022, according to IMPD.

FOX59 records show that number represents nearly the same amount of victims under 18 who had been injured in shootings in the first 8 months of 2021. As of August 19, 2021, 50 juveniles had been victims of nonfatal shootings in Indy.

“There’s no conflict, there’s no argument that is worth destroying the life of someone else,” said Burris.

Ealy agreed and said she hopes to see change soon before another person is hurt or killed.

“If there’s a situation, there’s always a way to work it out, and people are just not willing to work out the situation at hand,” said Ealy. “I don’t want to see anybody get hurt. Nobody. Nobody deserves to get shot.”

No arrests have been announced in Monday’s shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Additionally, anyone with doorbell cameras or home video surveillance cameras is being asked to take a look at footage around the time of the shooting. If you notice your cameras picked up anything or something appears to look suspicious, you’re encouraged to call IMPD’s Aggravated Assault office at 317-327-3475.

