ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This Home Upgrade Reduced Our Insurance Costs

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8wn0_0gN7l1Iz00

Image source: Getty Images

My husband and I own his office building, which is actually an office below and a home above. We have property insurance on the office building to protect our investment in it. And we pay premiums for that insurance so we can get the coverage that we need.

Not too long ago, we upgraded his office building by undertaking a big project. Once we let our insurer know about the change, it reduced our insurance premiums. Here's why.

We cut our home insurance premiums with this update

The big change that we made to my husband's office involved putting a new roof on the building. The roof was around 30 years old and was starting to develop a leak so we put a brand new one on.

Making this change saved us around 15% on our home insurance premiums. Depending on the circumstances, putting on a new roof can reduce premium costs between 5% and 35% in most cases. That's because the roof protects against damage to the interior, and when the roof gets older, it cannot do that effectively.

When a roof becomes too old, many insurers will actually refuse to provide coverage to the house or will require the homeowner to upgrade it. Our insurer wasn't mandating this yet, but we decided to take action on our own to update the roof and the insurer dropped our costs after we let them know we had made this move.

The reason the insurer reduced our costs is because the new roof was newer and made of better, more durable material that was able to withstand storms and that was less likely to allow compromising leaks. Insurers set premiums based on the risk of a claim and adding a new roof reduced the chances that something would go wrong that our insurer would ultimately have to pay for.

Many home improvement projects can affect your insurance costs

Adding a new roof is just one of many changes that could end up impacting the cost of home insurance.

In some cases, modifications to a property will reduce premiums -- which is what happened in our situation. Other changes that could end up lowering the cost of insurance could include adding better windows, adding a fire sprinkler system, putting in an alarm system, or installing hardwired smoke detectors.

In other circumstances, however, home modifications could actually lead to higher insurance costs if they increase the likelihood a claim will be made. Putting in a swimming pool, for example, can result in higher insurance bills not just because the insurer must begin covering the pool in case something happens to it, but also because the pool increases the chances a liability claim will be made.

Before making any major changes to a home, it's a good idea to talk with an insurer and get some information about how insurance premiums could be impacted. When the cost of homeowners insurance will drop, it can help offset the expense of the upgrade. But when the reverse is true, it's important to take this additional ongoing cost into account.

In our case, we needed a new roof to protect the value of our property, but it ultimately helped us save money on home insurance -- which was a big added bonus.

The Ascent's picks for best homeowners insurance companies

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Coverage#Property Insurance
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock price for Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by Warren Buffett, has increased by about 20.1% annually since he started running the conglomerate in 1965. A depressed stock market has pressured two of the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, but their competitive advantages can still produce big gains for patient investors.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy