U.S. Politics

The Democrats Have A Morality Problem

By B.D. Hobbs
 2 days ago

Not only are Democrats dealing with record low approval ratings, and looming losses in the midterms, they are also battling morality.

"Their world view fundamentally allows a drag-queen to dance in front of a 3-year old" said political analyst Luke Macias, "They can't say it's wrong, because once they admit it is wrong, they admit that there is a line that cannot be crossed, and their world view, their religion, will not allow them to make that assertion."

It's anything goes in the Democrat party, which has now become a mirror for crumbling culture.

So is it too late? Can the culture turn around? Can we save our country?

"Until our country is willing to accept a level of repentance for our actions" Macias told KTRH, "We're going to continue to tilt left, every single year."

Hopefully, that turn around starts to happen later this year, with the November midterms.

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

