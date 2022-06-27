Complaints Against Airlines Up 300 Percent Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Complaints against airlines are piling up as thousands more flights were canceled over the weekend.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it received more than four times as many complaints about airline service in April compared to April of 2019, before the pandemic.

The department said major air carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76-percent in April. That was down from more than 77-percent in March and below their nearly 80-percent on-time arrival rate in April, 2019.

Aviation expert Jay Ratliff says airline complaints are a good thing, because its the only way to keep carriers in check. The numbers also mean more passengers are filing complaints properly through the Dot website .

Two-point-forty-five million people traveled by air Friday, the most since February 2020.