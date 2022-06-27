ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Complaints Against Airlines Up 300 Percent Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

Complaints against airlines are piling up as thousands more flights were canceled over the weekend.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it received more than four times as many complaints about airline service in April compared to April of 2019, before the pandemic.

The department said major air carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76-percent in April. That was down from more than 77-percent in March and below their nearly 80-percent on-time arrival rate in April, 2019.

Aviation expert Jay Ratliff says airline complaints are a good thing, because its the only way to keep carriers in check. The numbers also mean more passengers are filing complaints properly through the Dot website .

Two-point-forty-five million people traveled by air Friday, the most since February 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmmyN_0gN7kytS00
Photo: Moment RF

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Summer travel headache: More than 1,000 flights are canceled across the US today as Pete Buttigieg tells airline execs to clean up their act before July 4 after 1,700 flights were canceled on Thursday, including 40% out of NYC's LaGuardia

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told airline executives to clean up their act and avoid another flying catastrophe before July 4 as a record number of flights were canceled across the US for a second day in a row. On Friday, as of 11am, more than 1,000 flights across the...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Buttigieg considers punishing airlines for flight disruptions as passengers are getting stranded in airports for over 24 hours

US airlines have experienced major disruptions in recent weeks with delays and cancellations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the US may take enforcement action against airlines. His comments came as dozens of Delta passengers were stranded in the Atlanta airport for over a day. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is weighing...
TRAFFIC
Autoweek.com

Expect the Busiest July 4 Travel Weekend in Years

AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel by car this weekend, with the overall volume of travelers expected to be the second highest since the year 2000. The national average gas price has retreated a bit from the $5.00 mark seen just a couple of weeks ago, but gas prices remain well above $4.50 in many states, with others far above the $5.50 mark.
TRAFFIC
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy