Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a sunny day.
Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures climb to the 80s on Tuesday and by Wednesday the 90s return.
No rain is expected until Friday.
