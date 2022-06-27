ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine Monday

By Laura Bannon
 2 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine Monday 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a sunny day.

Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures climb to the 80s on Tuesday and by Wednesday the 90s return.

No rain is expected until Friday.

