White House Offers No Assistance to US Cities Receiving Illegals

President Joe Biden this month pledged "stability and assistance" for places seeing an influx of illegal immigration.

"Making sure communities that are welcoming refugees can afford to care for them. To educate them, in their education. Medical care. Shelter. And job opportunities."

But the president wasn't talking about here in the united states. He was outlining billions of dollars for other countries during his Summit of the Americas speech .

Meanwhile, Republican congressional candidate Monica de la Cruz told Fox News, Texas border communities already are overrun.

"We have our medical system clogged through the hospitals, with the illegals who come in and end up having to go to the hospital," she said.

Cruz also says landowners no longer feel safe.

"They were going down their farmlands and cartel came with guns, told them to stop, while they passed illegals through their farms," she said. "It's horrific and it is scary."

West Texas Congressman August Pfluger is demanding more than $1 billion reimbursement for state and local police working under Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."

"Their lodging. Their operations. Everything that it takes to deploy down to the southern border and do something that is not their primary duty," said Pfluger.

"They're sick and tired of the Biden administration not doing their job in protecting our communities in Texas."

The Biden administration instead plans to move more illegals to Houston, Dallas and cities further inland.