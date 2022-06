Charleston, South Carolina – Due to the lower demand for gas lately, gas prices are declining nationwide and that trend is also seen in South Carolina. Per the latest data issued by AAA, average cost of a gallon of regular gas is $4.90 Saturday in South Carolina which is 8 cents cheaper than one week ago. Compared to June 14 when the average price of a gallon of gas was selling at a record high of $5.02, South Carolinians on Saturday were paying 12 cents less.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO