The season 10 finale of “Chicago Fire” had many fans spiraling. Unfortunately, many of us were left with more questions than answers. For example, we finally said goodbye to the antagonistic character Emma, Violet’s temporary partner. And Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd finally said their “I do’s.” However, many viewers are wondering what season 11 has in store for series alum Jesse Spencer, not to mention a host of other former stars including fan-favorites like Yuri Sardarov. As the cast of “Chicago Fire” heads into another week of hiatus following the season’s conclusion, plenty of fans are wondering, will Gabriela Dawson return this fall?

