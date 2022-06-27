ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Why fixing Colorado’s health care system is becoming more about housing and less about insurance

By John Ingold
coloradosun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Colorado lawmakers have worked relentlessly to reform the state’s health care system. But that work has often focused on just one narrow area: health insurance. From expanding access to Medicaid, to setting up a state health insurance exchange, to engineering a complicated reinsurance program to creating the Colorado Option,...



The Center Square

Group says new retail delivery fee will pose 'a significant burden' on Colorado business operations

(The Center Square) – Some small business owners are sounding off against a new fee that's set to take effect on retail items that customers purchase and have delivered. The new retail delivery fee was created under Senate Bill 21-260, which established a host of new fees to fund the state's transportation system. The new fee is effective starting Friday "on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax."
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

5 challenges facing Lisa Roy, Colorado’s new early childhood chief

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. As chief of Colorado’s new early childhood department, Lisa Roy will shape a new state agency with more than 300 employees and lead the biggest expansion of state-funded preschool in program history. Roy, 58, recently returned to Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Farm, ranch employers file lawsuit challenging Colorado's 2021 farmworkers bill of rights

A coalition of farm and ranch employers are taking to federal court a challenge to a 2021 Colorado law that granted collective bargaining and other employment rights to farmworkers. Senate Bill 21-087 granted farmworkers the right to join labor unions, engage in collective bargaining and strike. It removes the longtime...
coloradopolitics.com

Barb Kirkmeyer wins four-way GOP primary in Colorado's new 8th CD

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer will be the Republican nominee in Colorado's new congressional district. According to results posted just after 7 p.m. when polls closed, Kirkmeyer had just over 50% of the vote in the four-way race, about 30 points ahead of Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, with Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Tyler Allcorn, an Army veteran, trailing. The Associated Press called the race for Kirkmeyer at 8:12 p.m.
WELD COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'No more parties': Mountain town Airbnb-goers should know about this policy update

Officials from Airbnb, the vacation rental company, announced a new policy on Tuesday that globally bans parties at all Airbnb listings. According to a news release from the company, "unauthorized" parties have always been against Airbnb policy. In 2019, the company issued stricter rules regarding parties at houses that "create a persistent neighborhood nuisance." A 24-hour hotline was also launched for neighbors impacted by house parties.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

What the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for abortion care in Colorado

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that for nearly half a century had protected the constitutional right to abortion for people across the nation. Now, the decision on whether abortion will remain legal is turned over to the states. Colorado has laws on the books that protect abortion in this state, but for many surrounding states that isn’t the case.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

A major Colorado legislative primary remains undecided, but incumbents fended off challengers from Colorado Springs to Loveland

One of the most closely watched Colorado statehouse primaries this year remained too close to call Wednesday morning with the two Democratic candidates vying to represent central Denver’s House District 6 separated by fewer than 50 votes. Katie March, a former legislative aide, was leading Elisabeth Epps, a criminal...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in Republican primary for Colorado governor

SEDALIA — Heidi Ganahl won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Colorado on Tuesday night after fending off a primary opponent who benefited from roughly $1.5 million in spending by Democrats, most of it on TV ads, aimed at preventing Ganahl from advancing to the general election. The Associated Press...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE

