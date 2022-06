ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A front will continue to linger over North Georgia, sparking rain and storms through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. The highest chance of rain will be near and south of I-20, along the front. Some of the storms will be big rain producers, with very heavy rain and frequent lighting. The soil is already saturated in parts of Metro Atlanta, after very heavy rainfall Monday afternoon. Hartsfield Jackson International picked up 2.4″ of rain Monday. Any additional rain in these rain-soaked areas could see flash flooding through the afternoon and evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO