The Altoona Curve opened their second half of the season with a 8-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday at PNG Field. Jared Triolo broke open the scoring with a three-run home run to left in the first inning. After an errant pick-off by Harrisburg pitcher Luis Reyes drove in one in the second inning, last year’s No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis plated two more on a double to center. Matt Gorski and Blake Sabol capped off Altoona’s scoring later that inning with a double and a single, respectively.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO