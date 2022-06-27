ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

From fireworks to cruises, here's how Onslow residents can celebrate the Fourth of July

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUmes_0gN7jLwg00

With summer in full swing, Onslow County residents are looking forward to lighting up the sky and devouring hot dogs on this year's Fourth of July holiday.

The Fourth of July is a holiday commemorating the day of the Declaration of Independence and the birthday of the United States. With the summer of 2022 being arguably the most normal in three years, Onslow is sure to deliver on holiday festivities.

With Onslow's summer heat sure to make it a hot one, here's how residents can celebrate the holiday.

Onslow County Freedom Festival

Onslow County Parks and Recreation will be holding the 38th annual Onslow County Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July at Onslow Pines Park, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will include live music, a kids zone, and food trucks. The North Tower Band will play at 4 p.m., followed by Darius Mitchell and The Professionals at 7 p.m. After filling your belly with local cuisine and dancing your heart out, grab your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Food trucks will range from Pelicans Snoballs to R&L Hot Dogs and Fried Cookie Dough.

For more information, visit Onslow Parks and Recreation's Facebook page, or call 910-347-5332.

Surf City Independence Day Celebration

The Town of Surf City is holding its third annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at 517 Roland Avenue.

The celebration, like Onslow's Freedom Festival, will feature live music from The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, food trucks and a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

For more information, visit the Surf City Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Facebook page.

Everclear at The Limelight

The Limelight in Jacksonville, formerly the Tarheel Opry House, will host the band everclear, featuring Fastball and The Nixons on Saturday, July 2nd.

Everclear is an American rock band formed in Portland, Oregon in 1991. The band is coming to Jacksonville to support its 30th-anniversary tour.

Aaron Flahardy with The Limelight said the new venue is veteran owned, and they look to bring "Amazing national concerts back to Jacksonville."

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit The Lime Light's website, Facebook page, or call 910-347-4731.

Fourth of July Cruise and Fireworks

Swansboro's Lady Swan Boat Tours will be holding a Fourth of July cruise on the holiday weekend at the Fish House Docks.

According to its Facebook page, Lady Swan's Captain Tim has 30-plus years experience on the water. He and his crew take groups and/or individuals on their US Coast Guard inspected vessels to 'enjoy some of the most beautiful places on the Crystal Coast.'

On the Fourth of July, from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Lady Swan will celebrate Independence Day with a two-hour cruise. The cruise will view a "gorgeous sunset" and then watch the fireworks display from "a great vantage point on the waterfront of Swansboro."

On Sunday, July 3, from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Carteret County will hold its Independence Day fireworks during a two-hour cruise at Mac Daddy's.

"We will enjoy a gorgeous Crystal Coast sunset and then head down the waterway to watch the sky light up during the Western Carteret County fireworks display," the Facebook event states. "Grab some friends, your favorite beverage and snacks and come celebrate with us."

For more information, or to purchase tickets for either event, visit Lady Swan Boat Tours' Facebook page, or call 910-325-1200.

Angry Ginger's Fourth of July Party

Although the Angry Ginger will have its kitchen closed on July 4, in order to allow employees to spend time with family. However, it will be opening the bar at 9:30 p.m.

According to its Facebook page, it'll serve whatever you'd like to end your holiday.

For more information, visit the Angry Ginger Facebook page, or call 910-333-9198.

Young Adults 4th of July Hangout

River of Life Church, located at 2460 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville, will hold a young adults Fourth of July hangout on Sunday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For those 18 and older, and graduated from high school to 35 years old, River of Life hopes to see you at their Fourth of July young adults event. Its Facebook page says there will be food, inflatables, games, and more at the free event.

For more information, visit River of Life's website, Facebook page, or call 910-346-1114.

Swansboro Fourth of July Music

The Town of Swansboro usually holds a July 4 fireworks display, however the vendor's warehouse fire in Lenoir County has forced them to cancel.

However, music by The Tams will still be held from 6-10 p.m. on the holiday.

For more information, call the Town of Swansboro at 910-326-4428, or visit its Facebook page.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Fourth of July celebrations in Carteret County

WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Weekender: A Guide to Visiting The Crystal Coast

The Crystal Coast is an 85-mile stretch of beaches that encompasses Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Emerald Isle, Morehead City, and Cape Lookout. It’s roughly five and a half hours from Charlotte by car depending on which town you visit, and each offers a mix of vacation rentals, boutique hotels, and bed-and-breakfasts. You won’t find crowded boardwalks, theme parks, or high-rise hotels that block the ocean views. Don’t expect flashy nightlife, either. Come for pristine beaches where wild horses have roamed for centuries, explore the quaint oceanfront towns at your leisure, and eat your weight in fresh seafood. If you end each day with salt in your hair and sand between your toes, you’re doing it right. —Taylor Bowler.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Chef Vivian Howard has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home. Howard is best known for her PBS show “A Chef’s Life,” in which she won an Emmy. WITN is told the...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Surf City, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
State
Oregon State
Onslow County, NC
Government
Surf City, NC
Government
City
Swansboro, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Alligator takes a dip in pool of Leland resident over the weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — People weren’t the only ones looking to stay cool over this past weekend. Brunswick Forest homeowner Judy Isler says she found an alligator floating in their backyard pool on Sunday afternoon. Wildlife Resources Officers were eventually called. Although it took awhile to get the...
WNCT

Local hotel back up, running following fire in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A hotel in Jacksonville is back open after a fire shut it down in 2020.  On June 28, 2020, devastation struck the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Jacksonville. Now, two years later, they’re returning with the same employees and a story of resilience.  “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Brandon Perry, 25; service July 1

Brandon Wayne Perry, 25, of Wilmington passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Noe- Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will be held in Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Parks And Recreation#Fireworks Show#Us Coast Guard#The North Tower Band#The Professionals#Pelicans Snoballs
WITN

Carteret County schools to hold special called meeting

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina school system is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss controls on school doors and possibly extending the superintendent’s contract. An item on the Carteret County school system’s agenda includes approving access controls on all school exterior doors. Also on...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

WMPO to discuss request for future I-685 to be extended to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet on June 29 to discuss, among other items, a request for the NCDOT to explore turning a section of US-421 into I-685. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November of last year designated US-421 from...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 26, 27 & 28

Dr. Jesse C. Bennett, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Sherwood Swann, Newport.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restaurant cancels reservations after Roe vs Wade decision

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A popular Wilmington restaurant shut its doors for dinner service after the historical supreme court decision. The owners of Ceviche’s canceled more than 150 reservations to join a protest Friday night at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington. Owner Laura Tiblier says she closed in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

MCAS New River to conduct emergency response exercise

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River will partner with local emergency services to conduct Exercise Vigilant Response, June 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on MCAS New River. The local community can expect the following significant events:. • Increased emergency services radio and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime CEO of an Eastern North Carolina healthcare company is being celebrated by his employees as he prepares to retire at the end of this month. Ray Leggett, who has served as the CEO of CarolinaEast health system for 14 years is set to...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New River to hold emergency response exercise Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New River is partnering with Eastern Carolina emergency services to hold Exercise Vigilant Response this week. The exercise will take place Wednesday, June 29th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New River. The air station says people in the area can expect increased emergency services...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Missing North Carolina man’s boat washes ashore in Portugal

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat belonging to a North Carolina man who has been missing for more than six months recently washed ashore in Portugal, WRAL reports. Officials in São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, reached out to the Carolina Beach Police Department after finding a 2006 Clearwater boat that had washed ashore. Officials […]
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
318
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy